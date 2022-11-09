Brighter Bites 10th Anniversary Gala Raises Over $741,467

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization delivering fresh fruits and vegetables alongside nutrition education resources directly into families’ hands, hosted its first gala to celebrate its 10th birthday. As part of the celebration, the nonprofit exceeded it’s $500,000 campaign goal by raising $741,467 to support the company’s mission of helping under-resourced communities throughout the U.S. have access to fresh produce and nutrition education.

The gala took place on November 2nd in Houston, Texas at The Revaire, and featured guest speaker Scott McClelland of H-E-B. Additional honorees and sponsors included Sysco, Taylor Farms, SUNSET, Mission Produce, and its generous Board of Directors.

“Throughout my tenure at H-E-B, it has been an honor to work alongside Brighter Bites, and to be included among the board of directors,” said Scott McClelland, President of H-E-B. “I look forward to continuing to see this organization grow and make a lifelong difference with many more families and communities throughout the country.”

All proceeds raised during the 10th Birthday Campaign and Gala will help nourish its families and children and teach lifelong healthy eating habits.

In addition to celebrating its 10th birthday through this milestone gala, Brighter Bites invites you to join its cause to create more equitable communities that foster healthy minds and bodies. Consider making a gift on Giving Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. To join the cause, readers can donate, volunteer, and/or partner with Brighter Bites through the links provided.

“We’re thankful to all of the sponsors, donors, volunteers, partners and employees who make our program possible,” said Lisa Helfman, Founder and Board Chair of Brighter Bites. “Without your dedication to this cause, we would not be able to celebrate 10 years of providing fresh food to under resourced families across the nation. Your work is building a better future for generations to come.”

Since its founding in 2012, Brighter Bites has shared over 50 million pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and nutrition education to more than 500,000 individuals across all communities it serves, including: Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, Washington D.C., Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield. The organization also announced at the gala its plans to expand into San Antonio, Texas by the end of the year. This will be Brighter Bites’ tenth city to date – a huge milestone to achieve in the last 10 years of programming.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 50 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 500,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.