Brighter Bites Announces New Partnership With Mr Greens Produce

AUSTIN – Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits, vegetables and nutrition education resources directly into families’ hands, announces its new supplier partnership with Mr Greens Produce Texas. The partnership is a strategic one that will support Brighter Bites in continuing to bring fresh food to Austin area families.

Through this partnership, Mr Greens will collect produce from a variety of sources, then store, pack and deliver individual family boxes to participating Brighter Bites schools. Each box contains around eight unique items totaling 20 pounds. By tapping into Mr Greens network of trusted suppliers, Brighter Bites is able to add an assortment of new items to each box for the families to enjoy.

“We are thankful to be working with Mr Greens who stepped in to partner with Brighter Bites at a critical time,” said Brighter Bites CEO Rich Dachman. “The Mr Greens team consistently shows their commitment to our mission by going above and beyond the scope of our agreement, and it is our hope that this partnership grows into a longstanding collaboration.”

This spring, Brighter Bites and Mr Greens anticipate serving approximately 2,400 Brighter Bites families with almost 400,000 pounds of fresh produce. In addition to the fresh produce boxes, families receive nutrition education resources through in-class lessons for students and the Brighter Bites mobile app. The app includes bi-lingual recipes, tip sheets, and cooking instructions for families to utilize together at home.

“Mr Greens is pleased to support Brighter Bites’ mission to get even more fresh produce into families’ hands in the Austin community,” said Ken Roth, VP and general manager of Mr Greens Produce Texas. “We hope this partnership encourages the produce industry to become even more engaged with Brighter Bites!”

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided nearly 40 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 475,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, and Southwest Florida. In February 2021 Brighter Bites expanded its programming to Salinas, California. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.