Brighter Bites Celebrates Strategic Partnerships to Improve Food Security and Health in Southwest Florida

Many industries step up in Southwest Florida to support Brighter Bites programming



NAPLES, FL – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, is proud to announce its growing network of strategic partnerships in the Southwest Florida market. These collaborations with local produce and logistics partners, community foundations, and generous donors are central to the nonprofit’s mission of fostering healthier communities and providing access to fresh, nutritious food and nutrition education to under-resourced families in Lee and Collier County.

During the 2023 – 2024 school year and summer 2024 alone, Brighter Bites distributed a value of $852,084.17 worth of produce to 3,686 families and teachers enrolled in the program throughout the country. The addition of these Southwest Florida partnerships will help the nonprofit to expand its reach and capabilities, enabling the organization to distribute more fresh produce, offer essential nutrition education, and improve overall food security across the region. This collaborative effort aims to address the critical challenges of food access and nutrition disparities in Southwest Florida, particularly in under-resourced communities.

Key Partners Include:

Donors – Generous contributions from individuals, local businesses, and corporations, like Lipman Family Giving Fund, Publix Super Markets Charities Inc, and Southeastern Grocers, Inc, have made it possible for Brighter Bites to expand its efforts. These generous donations help fund the program to empower individuals to make healthier lifestyle choices.

“At Suncoast Credit Union, we believe that access to fresh, nutritious food is essential for building stronger, healthier communities,” said Bob Hyde, Vice President of Community Impact, Suncoast Credit Union. “By supporting Brighter Bites, we are helping to expand access to fresh, healthy food and empowering families in Southwest Florida with the knowledge to make lasting, healthy choices. Together, we can make a lasting impact on food security and community well-being.”

“We are deeply grateful for the partnerships that have enabled us to make such a significant impact in Southwest Florida,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “These partnerships are the foundation of our work, and together, we are making real, lasting change in the lives of families who need it the most. Whether through the donation of fresh produce, logistical support, or financial resources, each partner has helped us advance our mission and create healthier, more resilient communities.”

To learn more about partnering with Brighter Bites Southwest Florida, visit www.brighterbites.org/location/southwest-florida , or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter or YouTube.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Greater Philadelphia, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.