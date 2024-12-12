Brighter Bites Partners With Bright Side Snacks

Every Snack Sold Will Donate to Brighter Bites Families

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, partners with Bright Side Snacks, a new snack food company – offering delicious, cracker-like crisps made from upcycled fruits and vegetables – committed to reducing food waste and promoting healthier eating habits.

For every snack bag sold, Bright Side Snacks will donate a portion of its sales to Brighter Bites to support the nonprofit’s mission of creating communities of health through fresh food and nutritional education resources.

“We are so excited to launch this new brand and provide a healthier snack option for everyone to enjoy. It’s an approachable snack that can be a part of any diet,” said Lisa Helfman, co-founder of Bright Side Snacks and Brighter Bites. “Thirteen years ago, Brighter Bites started on the concept of providing healthier food options to families to improve their health, and Bright Side Snacks is an extension of just that – a healthy, on-the-go, delicious snack made with fresh fruits and vegetables!”

Bright Side Snacks are a new kind of fruit crisp cracker made simply with fruit and vegetable pulp. All flavors are made with only one or two ingredients: just pineapple, pineapple and beet, pineapple and kale, pineapple, and cinnamon. Furthermore, the product offers a sustainable solution by utilizing pineapple pulp and other pulp that would otherwise be thrown out after the fruit or vegetable is juiced.

“Not only is it in the name, but Bright Side Snacks aligns beautifully with Brighter Bites and its goal to bring fresher, healthier options to consumers,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “We are thankful for the brand’s contribution to our mission and look forward to seeing them grow within the market.”

Bright Side Snacks are currently being sold online and at select H-E-B stores. If retailers are interested in learning more, please contact Lee Haverman at Lee@brightsidesnacks.com.

To learn more about Brighter Bites and ways to partner with the nonprofit, visit brighterbites.org, or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, X or YouTube.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About Bright Side Snacks

Bright Side Snacks is a fresh and fun startup food company dedicated to making snacking healthier and more sustainable. Its flagship product, Bright Side Crisps, is crafted from upcycled fruit and vegetable pulp, turning juicing byproducts into delicious, crunchy snacks. With a focus on simplicity, each crisp is made with just one or two ingredients, providing a clean-label alternative to traditional snacks. Bright Side Snacks is committed to reducing food waste and promoting sustainable habits, partnering with Brighter Bites to support healthier communities through access to fresh food. To learn more, visit BrightSideSnacks.com.