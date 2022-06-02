Brighter Bites Partners With DoorDash

HOUSTON, TX – Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables along with nutrition education resources directly into families’ hands, announces its partnership with, DoorDash via its Project DASH initiative to increase fresh produce accessibility to children and their families in NYC, Houston, and Washington D.C.

Through this partnership, DoorDash’s Project DASH makes it possible for families facing transportation barriers to participate in the Brighter Bites program. DoorDash drivers will go to select enrolled schools to gather the produce boxes and deliver them directly to families’ doorstep. By using the same technology available to DoorDash’s merchant partners, Brighter Bites can reach families in an innovative way and continue to provide fresh food to those in need. To date, Project DASH has powered more than 1.8 million deliveries of over 33 million estimated meals across the U.S. and Canada.

“Leveraging logistics that DoorDash has to offer has been a game changer in our work. There is a barrier for families who rely on alternative ways to get to and from school that can hinder their ability to take the fresh produce boxes home.” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “DoorDash’s capability to pick up and drop off the produce boxes directly to families’ doorsteps is monumental. We are thrilled to partner with DoorDash’s Project DASH initiative to better serve our communities!”

At this time, DoorDash is being utilized at select schools in three of the nine cities where Brighter Bites programming takes place, including New York City, Washington D.C., and Houston. The organization plans to extend the partnership to the remaining cities this fall where this type of support is needed the most.

“We are honored to partner with Brighter Bites to broaden food access by delivering fresh food to families in New York City, Washington, DC, and Houston,” said Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive Director. “Local delivery has been critical in supporting food banks and other social impact organizations’ provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity. We’re excited to continue growing this work in a sustainable way for our partners across the country to continue to meet the ongoing need.”

Brighter Bites is dedicated to creating healthy communities by providing produce and nutrition literacy to families in cities throughout the country. The organization works with families in over 120 school settings in nine cities, with each family receiving approximately 25 pounds of fresh, seasonal produce and nutrition education on a weekly basis. Brighter Bites families are actively engaged during the program, with data showing that they consume significantly more fresh produce and talk about nutrition more often in their homes.

To learn more about Brighter Bites, visit brighterbites.org, or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter or YouTube.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided nearly 50 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 500,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield, California. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.