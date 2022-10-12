Brighter Bites Partners With Fresh Produce Supplier, D’Arrigo New York

NEW YORK – Brighter Bites, a Houston-based nonprofit providing under-resourced families with fresh produce and nutrition education, partners with D’Arrigo New York, a family owned and operated fresh fruits and vegetables supplier serving the Northeast since 1948.

During the 2022/2023 school year, D’Arrigo will donate weekly pallets of fruits and vegetables to PS 48X, a Brighter Bites supported school, to provide around 250 fresh produce bags to its families. This school program is one of four schools in the Bronx neighborhood, the fourth borough for Brighter Bites NYC to serve, with the program planning to add more schools in the area in the coming years.

“We are thrilled to partner with D’Arrigo, a company with deep roots in the community where we serve in New York City,” said Shey Hall, northeast regional director at Brighter Bites. “This opportunity truly symbolizes Brighter Bites’ commitment to not only serving its program families, but its partners as well!”

In addition to donating produce, D’Arrigo advocates for Brighter Bites’ work and mission with consistent involvement in fresh produce industry networking events. Through this type of support, Brighter Bites has been able to connect with key members of the industry to continue growing its program base.

“I am in such awe of what Brighter Bites has been able to accomplish,” said Gabriela Darrigo, Vice President of marketing and communications for D’Arrigo New York. “This has been the only organization I have seen that has had both the vision as well as the ability to execute and deliver.”

Since launching in 2012, Brighter Bites has distributed more than 50 million pounds of produce and hundreds of thousands of nutrition education materials to over 500,000 individuals through schools, after school programs and summer camps in the cities in which it serves. Brighter Bites uses a simple formula for introducing healthy lifestyles to families: produce distribution, nutrition education, and a fun food experience that helps to demystify produce and show just how great it can taste.

# # #

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 50 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 500,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About D’Arrigo New York

D’Arrigo New York is one of the largest wholesale produce suppliers in the New York Metro area. Managed by third and fourth generation D’Arrigo family members along with a professional experienced staff, we bring to our customers the best produce offerings and services cultivated from grower and service-provider relationships spanning over 70 years. For more information about D’Arrigo Bros. Co. of New York, Inc., please call 718-991-5900 or visit www.darrigony.com.