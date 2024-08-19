Brighter Bites Partnership With FreshPoint Delivers Over 3.6 Million Pounds of Produce

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, shares an update on its partnership with FreshPoint, a Sysco Company.

This year alone, FreshPoint has utilized its delivery expertise to help move over 3.6 million pounds of produce through their warehouses to deliver to 90 school sites, totaling almost 1,400 deliveries made through their support.

With eight years of partnership, Brighter Bites also expands its board of directors with the addition of Jenny Johnson, SVP and CAO at Sysco, who will offer the nonprofit her extensive financial expertise to further its mission.

“FreshPoint provides fresh fruits and vegetables to our communities, and this partnership with Brighter Bites gives young students the opportunity to have access to fresh food which is particularly important with the smaller schools and intercity districts that Brighter Bites serves,” said FreshPoint CEO, Jim Procuniar. “Not only does this program help underserved students, but it also helps farmers we work with to utilize excess product that would otherwise go to waste by getting it to where its needed most!”

Furthermore, FreshPoint is the only partner of Brighter Bites’ that has supported programming in multiple cities, including Washington D.C., Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and cities throughout Southwest Florida.

“We are incredibly grateful to FreshPoint for their unwavering support,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “Having spent three decades with FreshPoint/Sysco myself, I know firsthand the values and dedication they bring to everything they do. Their backing is invaluable to us and underscores their commitment to making a positive impact by allowing us to supply millions of people in critical locations with our fresh produce and nutrition education programs.”

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About FreshPoint, a Sysco Company

FreshPoint is North America’s largest exclusively owned produce distributor. We hold our companies accountable to a high level of customer service. With unmatched fresh produce, knowledge and experience, FreshPoint provides today’s chefs with the ingredients to create tomorrow’s culinary success. Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. For more information, visit www.freshpoint.com.