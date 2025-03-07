Brightfarms is Now Shipping from its Macon Greenhouse, Georgia’s Most Advanced Facility

This Marks BrightFarms’ Third Expansion This Year, Advancing Its Growth And Bringing Fresh, Pesticide-Free Leafy Greens to More Consumers

IRVINGTON, NEW YORK — BrightFarms, a national leader in indoor farming, is now shipping from its newest greenhouse in Macon, Georgia, which opened in late 2024. Spanning 1.5 million square feet once fully built, this facility — just a short drive from parent company Cox Enterprises in Atlanta — is transforming access to fresh, locally grown produce in Georgia. This expansion marks the third new build in less than six months for BrightFarms, following the successful openings of its state-of-the-art greenhouse hubs in Lorena, Texas, and Yorkville, Illinois. Once fully complete, the facility will create over 250 jobs for Macon and its surrounding communities, offering competitive benefits from day one.

“We’re thrilled to have started shipping from our first greenhouse in Georgia, expanding access to our pesticide-free leafy greens across the country,” said Abby Prior, Chief Commercial Officer of BrightFarms. “The Southeast is one of the fastest-growing markets for indoor-grown greens, and this facility allows us to meet rising demand with high-quality, locally grown produce. We’re also proud to be part of the Georgia Grown program, supporting local agriculture and contributing to the state’s economy.”

Equipped with Green Automation’s high-tech lettuce growing system and Kubo’s ultra-clima technology, BrightFarms’ hydroponic farms ensure optimal growing conditions year-round. Grown close to the communities they serve, the leafy greens are delivered to retailers in as little as 24 hours of harvest, ensuring peak freshness while significantly reducing transportation miles.

With its three regional greenhouse hubs now in full operation, BrightFarms can now serve two-thirds of Americans with its fresh greens. In line with this realized expansion, last month the company announced plans to suspend operations at its early-stage facilities in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, Rochelle, Illinois, and Hendersonville, North Carolina later this year as it focuses on scaling and operating its new, high-tech, state-of-the-art greenhouse hubs.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have BrightFarms join our community here in Macon,” said Mayor of Macon, Lester Miller. “This is a big win for our local economy and a step forward in supporting the health of our residents today and for generations to come.”

Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business focused on building a better future, operates North America’s largest greenhouse network through its Cox Farms division. The Macon greenhouse is home to the first-ever Cox Farms Discovery Center, an educational hub designed to train the next generation of Cox Farms agricultural workers, support retailers, and further its mission to provide fresh, accessible produce for all.

“Through Cox Enterprises, we’ve been proud to call Georgia home since 1939,” said Steve Bradley, President of Cox Farms. “Our deep commitment to the state is reflected in our investments across industries, from Cox Communications to philanthropic initiatives like Cox Conserves, and many more. With our new Macon greenhouse, we’re bringing the promise of fresh food to our home state, supporting the future of agriculture, workforce development, and community growth.”

In January 2025, Cox Farms announced its partnership with Feeding America to address food insecurity — one of the nation’s most pressing issues. Through this collaboration, fresh produce from Cox Farms’ greenhouses will be distributed to food banks and communities across the U.S. and Canada. In Georgia specifically, Cox Farms is working with local organizations, such as Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, to ensure those in need have access to fresh produce.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a leader in the indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, high-efficiency hydroponic farms. Acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate transportation time, distance, and complexity from the food supply chain. BrightFarms’ growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, local farming, uses less land and water on a per yield basis than traditional field-grown agriculture. BrightFarms’ fresh lettuce options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes and salad kits, are available in more than 6,300 retail stores across the Central, Eastern, and Southwest regions of the United States. To learn more about BrightFarms and find a store near you, visit www.brightfarms.com.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and leading the way in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business operates the largest greenhouse network across North America, with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce of over 1,300 dedicated employees.

Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational, family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox’s commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarmsGrowers.com.

