Brothers Produce Announces Name Change

Brothers Produce of Dallas, Inc and Brothers Produce of Austin, Inc and our new division in Houston are proud to announce we are changing our names to Brothers Food Service.

Although produce is still the main part of what we do, we felt this would better describe our capabilities to serve our customers with all their needs.

This new structure will allow us to have a unique name across all markets we service, which includes Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Midland-Odessa, Lubbock, Amarillo, and parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Over the coming weeks you will see the name changing on correspondence and invoices, but one thing that will not change is our loyalty and dedication to our customers. brothersfoodservice.com