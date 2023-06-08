Bureau Veritas Expands its Food Laboratory Network to Ensure Food Safety in the Midwest Region

Chesterfield, Missouri – Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, has announced the opening of its 4th US food laboratory, located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The new laboratory expands our presence in the US and offers Rapid and Conventional Microbiology testing to ensure the safety of food and agriculture commodities.

The ISO 17025 accredited laboratory is technically proficient, producing precise and accurate data. Bureau Veritas’ Chesterfield laboratory is part of its broader network of food-accredited microbiology and chemistry laboratories throughout North America. These laboratory activities support the food market, including agriculture commodities inspection, grading, and testing, as well as its suite of GFSI certification and training services.

“Our newest food laboratory in Chesterfield, Missouri continues our expansion in the US and brings value to our customers that we serve locally and across North America,” said Waylon Sharp, Vice President of Commercial Operations, Food North America, Bureau Veritas. “We remain committed to expanding our geographic scope in the Midwest and beyond, and offering unique services to the food market to support their demand for reliable food product verification.”

Customers in catering, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, processing, or producing can rely on Bureau Veritas’ testing and certification services to support regulatory compliance, safety, and quality across the full food chain, ensuring a world of trust for communities.

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, helping clients improve performance, reduce risk, and enhance sustainable development. With over 75,000 employees in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the world, Bureau Veritas offers a range of innovative solutions that go beyond compliance, promoting excellence in quality, safety, and environmental protection.