Buyer’s Edge Platform Fresh Division Welcomes Owen Brady as Vice President

Buyer’s Edge Platform Fresh Division is thrilled to announce the appointment of Owen Brady as Vice President of the BEPL Fresh Division. Owen brings over 20 years of distinguished experience in restaurant operations and supply chain management, making him an invaluable addition to the team.

Owen’s impressive career began at just 15 years old when he took on a summer job as a dishwasher. His passion and dedication led him through various roles in operations with renowned companies such as Disney, Urban Flats, and Red Lobster. In 2004, Owen transitioned from operations to Supply Chain at Darden Support Center. He later joined Bloomin’ Brands, where he was honored as Team Member of the Year in 2018.

Most recently, Owen worked for Bolay as VP of Supply Chain, and he quickly advanced to SVP of Corporate Strategy. Owen’s strategic insight and effective management, along with his oversight of marketing, culinary, construction, and IT operations, were crucial in driving positive results and improving operational excellence for Bolay.

David Liesenfelt, President of Buyer’s Edge Platform Fresh Division, expressed his excitement and stated, “We are thrilled that Owen Brady is joining the BEP Fresh Division team as Vice President. Owen brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic success. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team.”

Owen’s extensive experience and strategic vision make him uniquely qualified to drive innovation and excellence in his new role as Vice President. He will be instrumental in advancing the Fresh Division’s business units, forging new client relationships, and spearheading operational projects.

The Buyer’s Edge Platform Fresh Division is an entity comprised of three brands, Fresh Concepts, Produce Alliance, and Fresh Alliance with over 35 years of produce management solutions. The Fresh Division provides fresh produce category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to food service clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. The Fresh Division has a national footprint of over 125+ industry leading distributors in North America, partnerships with the most premier grower shippers, and combined purchasing power of over 6 billion.