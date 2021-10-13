C.H. Robinson Announces Carrier of the Year Award Winners with Celebration and Donation in Their Honor

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Global logistics company, C.H. Robinson, today, revealed the names of 17 carriers honored with the 2021 C.H. Robinson Carrier of the Year Award. The carriers presented with this surface transportation-focused award are chosen from the company’s unmatched network of 73,000 contract carriers. Winners are honored with a C.H. Robinson-hosted celebration and exclusive prizes. The carriers were selected based on their ability to consistently deliver on time and in full for customers, their adoption of carrier technology to drive efficiencies for themselves and shippers, and their effort to go above and beyond to successfully support shippers’ needs.

During this fourth annual award event, the winners will also be recognized through C.H. Robinson’s ongoing carrier appreciation initiative which has given away $100,000 to drivers while encouraging people across the nation to write digital thank you notes to truck drivers who help keep the world moving, even during a pandemic. In honor of the 17 Carrier of the Year Award recipients, the C.H. Robinson Foundation is increasing its previous donation amount of $1 per thank-you message to $17 per thank-you message sent via ThankTruckDrivers.com through the end of October. The donation, of up to $25,000, will go to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.

“This year, more than ever, has underscored the significant role these outstanding carriers play in keeping the world moving,” said Mac Pinkerton, president of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson. “From delivering life-saving medical supplies, to bringing goods to our homes when much of the workforce went remote, to helping us execute against shipper’s evolving needs amid a volatile market, carriers have and will continue to play a critical role in supply chains. We are grateful for their work and are excited to honor this year’s Carrier of the Year Award winners for their extraordinary efforts.”

The full list of the C.H. Robinson 2021 Carrier of the Year Winners includes:

Berber Trucking, Tranquility, California

Blunt Enterprise LLC, Mansfield, Missouri

Daily Express, Inc., Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., Dayton, Ohio

Dieselgrid, Savannah, Georgia

Freeport Logistics, Inc., Phoenix, Arizona

Gabriela Transport Services, Kitchener, Ontario

J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc., New Ulm, Minnesota

Millwood Trucking Inc., Nashville, Arkansas

Nathan’s Trucking, New Berlin, Wisconsin

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., Thomasville, North Carolina

Rented Mule Express LLC, Chatsworth, Georgia

Road Hogg Transport LLC, Hilliard, Ohio

Seneca Foods Eastern Fleet, Geneva, New York

Seneca Foods Western Fleet, Payette, Idaho

Skyway Express, Inc., Chicago, Illinois

Timmons Transit, Inc., Jonesboro, Arkansas

“Every carrier on this list is deserving of praise for going above and beyond normal expectations to successfully deliver on behalf of shippers during a historically challenging market,” said Pat Nolan, vice president of operations for North American Service Transportation at C.H. Robinson. “Not only did they rise to extraordinary challenges during extraordinary times, but they also successfully used carrier technology to increase automation and efficiencies that help ease the pressures of a constrained capacity market so many shippers are currently navigating.”

As part of the celebration, the Carrier of the Year winners are invited to attend a fall virtual celebration as well as an in-person gala at C.H. Robinson’s Minnesota headquarters in the spring of 2022.

“It’s wonderful to be acknowledged for the hard work our team puts in,” said Justin Hughes, managing member, Dieselgrid. “The dedication will continue as we reach each milestone with C.H. Robinson. We are very excited for the upcoming technology advancements and look forward to the growth this will allow.”

C.H. Robinson consistently invests in tools and technology to help increase carrier efficiency and business success and is committed to offering carriers the most load choices. The company’s growing carrier network saw a record 7,000 new carrier-sign ups in both Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

