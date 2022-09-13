C.H. Robinson Invites the World to Say “Thanks for Everything, Literally” to Truck Drivers, Kicks off More Than $100,000 in Giveaways

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.– Global logistics company C.H. Robinson announced another initiative to honor truck drivers who go above and beyond to deliver the goods the world depends on, despite supply chain challenges. The thank you campaign, which recognizes the role truck drivers play in delivering everything from life-saving medical supplies to everyday essentials, gets under way next week during Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2022 (September 11-17).

The two-week long celebration includes $100,000 in giveaways directly to truck drivers in recognition of the 100,000 miles on average they travel every year. It also encourages people everywhere to share their own thank you notes on social media. For every thank you message posted using #ThanksForEverythingLiterally on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $5.00 – up to $25,000 –to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need. C.H. Robinson will also be giving away $1,000 ten times a day, each business day, from September 11-23 to carriers who enter by booking and picking up C.H. Robinson loads.*

“We appreciate truck drivers every day of the year, and Truck Driver Appreciation Week especially gives us another opportunity to take a step back, reflect and truly recognize the people who help make our world go ‘round,” said Mac Pinkerton, President, North American Surface Transportation. “As one of the largest logistics companies in the world, we get to see first-hand how truck drivers continue to step up to deliver all of life’s essentials that we often take for granted. We are so grateful for their dedication and thrilled we get the opportunity to say, ‘thanks for everything’ in a big way.”

The campaign kicks off on a high note with C.H. Robinson employees honoring truck drivers in person with complimentary food, drinks and prizes at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea, MN. This inaugural truck stop event takes place on Monday, September 12 from 3-7pm C.T.

“Truck drivers are inextricably linked not only to our business but also to our everyday needs and there is no better time than Truck Driver Appreciation Week to say thank you for all they do,” said Pat Nolan, Vice President, North American Surface Transportation. “At C.H. Robinson, we look forward to continuing to support carriers in every way that we can. From introducing new ways for carriers to gain access to more freight than any other platform can offer, to innovative technology which makes it easier and more efficient for them to book loads and get paid quickly, we are hyper-focused on finding ways to consistently improve the carrier experience and support the important work they do.”

For more information on how truck drivers can enter to win and how the public can get involved, please click here.

*Subject to Sweepstakes Terms and Conditions

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and our 85,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).