Caitlin Tierney Joins Mastronardi Produce to Support Rapid Growth in West

Castroville, CA – Mastronardi Produce has made several recent moves to spark strong and fast growth in the Western region of North America and has now added a new Business Director to support the company’s Sales efforts in that region. Caitlin Tierney, an industry veteran and former Senior Director of Fresh at 99 Cents Only Stores has joined the company in the role of Business Director, Western Operations.

“Caitlin is the perfect fit for this role, and we are very excited for her to join the team,” says Peppe Bonfiglio, Vice President of Sales at Mastronardi Produce. “Her industry experience and knowledge, combined with her tenacity and growth-minded approach to the business align well with our company and specifically with our objectives for the West.”

In her newly-created role with the company, Caitlin will focus on supporting business growth with both new and existing retail partners for Mastronardi Produce in the West. Caitlin joins shortly after the company’s news of its two latest Western expansions within the company’s distribution network – an expanded facility in Castroville, and the recently-announced new Distribution Center in Surrey, BC, Canada, a 70,000-square-foot facility strategically located to get fresh, greenhouse-grown produce to the Western region of the US and Canada with short transit times.

Caitlin brings with her a range of industry experience, including roles with SpartanNash, Fresh Direct, Fresh & Easy and 99 Cents Only Stores, as well as a seed-side Marketing role with Bayer CropScience Specialty Seeds. She sits on the Board of Directors for the Fresh Produce & Floral Council as well as the Board of PMA’s Center for Growing Talent.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

