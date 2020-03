INDIANAPOLIS – Produce wholesaler Caito Foods Services is closing its fresh-cut food manufacturing operations in Indianapolis, putting more than 300 Hoosiers out of work.

The grocery distributor says this move does not impact its produce distribution operations

Its owner, Michigan-based SpartanNash Co. (Nasdaq: SPTN), notified the state Friday of its plans to close the facility on the city’s east side.

