Cal-Organic Farms Expands into the Organic, Value-Added Vegetable Category

Cal-Organic Farms is expanding into the organic value-added vegetable category with its new line of organic fresh-cut vegetables. As one of the largest growers of organic vegetables in the United States, innovation is at the top of mind in providing busy shoppers with ready-to-eat organic vegetables.

With the acquisition of San Miguel Produce in 2024, the newly integrated fresh-cut expertise and resources allows Cal-Organic Farms to ensure maximum crop utilization and deliver unique product offerings that fit the growing demand for value-added in the retail space and for food service operators.

The new line converts Cal-Organic Farms’ premium quality vegetables into a convenient, ready-to-eat format. The chopped greens line includes green kale, lacinato kale, collard greens, and rainbow chard, and a unique blend of rainbow kale with shredded carrots. Similarly, the chopped vegetable line offers organic broccoli, cauliflower, and baby carrots in a variety of blends, as well as a broccoli slaw mix. These initial products are just the beginning of Cal-Organic Farms’ growth into the value-added vegetable market.

These premium, ready-to-eat products offer a convenient solution for consumers to increase their vegetable consumption and make organic vegetables accessible to all shoppers.

Bob Borda, Vice President of Cal-Organic Farms, adds, “We are very pleased with the progress that has been made integrating the decades of experience Cal-Organic Farms has as the preeminent organic vegetable grower with San Miguel Produce, the innovator in fresh-cut greens processing. The launch of our Cal-Organic Farms chopped greens and vegetable lines is just a precursor to products in development that take advantage of the flavors, textures, and color of the 65 vegetable varieties Cal-Organic Farms harvests year-round in the United States.”