Calavo Announces Changes in Organizational Structure to Optimize Future Growth and World Class Operations

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Calavo Growers, Inc., a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, has announced changes to enhance the organizational structure within the company’s Operations department.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Jim Gibson, Calavo is working to synergize all segments of the business by creating a “one-company vision”, wherein Calavo and its subsidiary, Renaissance Food Group (RFG), join forces to optimize and elevate the Calavo name. “Through the merging of our internal divisions, we are able to leverage the legacy and expertise of the Calavo brand with the innovation and influence of RFG to form one cohesive, industry-leading enterprise,” says Gibson. “The combined talents of the Calavo and RFG teams will help realize our vision and strengthen the future of our company.”

“As Calavo seeks to streamline business initiatives under our ‘one-company vision’, one of our core strategies is to continue developing and investing in our people, as well as building a strong, integrated team to support and drive our growth goals,” stated Mark Lodge, Chief Operations Officer. “We are committed to becoming the leader in operational excellence, food safety and quality, and sustainability within the industry; these strategic changes across Calavo Operations support our long-term business objectives for all segments of the business.”

Among the notable changes to Calavo’s organizational structure is the promotion of Cheryl Enlow to VP Food Safety and Quality Assurance, where the industry veteran will now oversee food safety and quality programs for all Calavo business units, including the company’s avocado and guacamole divisions and Renaissance Food Group. With a degree in Food Technology from Iowa State University, Enlow’s storied career centers on produce, holding positions in production and quality for various grower and fresh-cut companies and Safeway Corporate, where she was responsible for quality of perishables. Through her tenure at Safeway, Enlow became familiar with RFG and joined the team in 2015. She is the current chair of the United Fresh Food Safety & Technology Council as well as a mentor in the United Fresh Produce Safety Immersion Program.

In addition, Omar Martinez is promoted to VP Continuous Improvement, where he will lead Calavo’s Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) and Workers Compensation (WC) teams. Martinez will also help implement the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics that will drive performance and responsibility to the company’s stakeholders in key areas. Prior to this role, Martinez held the title of National Director, Continuous Improvement for RFG, where his experience with Lean Six Sigma drove key performance and processes initiatives which will continue in his new role for Calavo.

For the Calavo fresh avocado business, Marc Fallini is promoted to VP Fresh Operations and will oversee all fresh avocado operations in the US.

Don Johnson, a veteran of the industry and longtime leader at Renaissance Food Group, will lead Calavo’s Purchasing and Logistics initiatives which will centralize packaging, purchasing and domestic logistics for Calavo’s business units.

Calavo will continue to focus efforts on executing operational excellence while maintaining the principles and tools imperative to enhancing the value chain for their customers.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.