Calavo Announces Promotion and Retirement of Fresh Sales Team Members

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Calavo Growers, Inc. a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, has announced the promotion of Gordon Breschini to Director of National Sales for the Calavo Fresh team, and the retirement of industry veteran, Bob Collier.

Breschini, who has been with Calavo since 2008, most recently as Sr. Account Manager, will lead the national Fresh Sales team, targeting volume growth; managing U.S. avocado-customer relations by working with Fresh Directors and Account Managers; and working to establish avocado pricing strategies that drive profits for the company and customers.

Calavo would also like to recognize the well-deserved retirement of Bob Collier, following a 30+ year career in avocados, including 16 years of tenure at Calavo, most recently serving as VP of Sales for the company.

“Calavo is fortunate to have dedicated leaders like Gordon to support the growth of our Fresh Sales team,” stated Rob Wedin, EVP of Sales. “We look to his experience with our company and in the industry to help grow our avocado and other fresh sales. Calavo would also like to thank Bob for his leadership within our company and wish him well in his retirement.”

Breschini will report to Wedin in his new role.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.