Calavo Announces Promotion of Ron Araiza to EVP Calavo Fresh Foods

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Calavo Growers, Inc. a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, has announced the promotion of Ron Araiza to EVP Calavo Fresh Foods.

In his new role, Araiza will be responsible for leading the Renaissance Food Group (RFG) and Calavo Foods business segments. Araiza will focus his leadership sights on aligning the RFG and Calavo Foods sales teams, while building synergies between the two divisions to leverage relationships and streamline processes.

“As we continue to build out our One Company vision, we are excited to have the RFG and Calavo Foods teams work together to further optimize business opportunities,” stated Jim Gibson, Chief Executive Office. “With over 30 years in the produce and food industry, I have no doubt Ron will do a great job leading our sales teams and help usher in a new and exciting era for Calavo.”

In addition, current RFG veteran Kate Brooks was promoted to SVP Retail Sales, where she will oversee all retail sales for the company, and Ed Redd will continue to serve as SVP Emerging Channels Division, focusing on building out foodservice, convenience store and military channel sales opportunities for RFG. Brooks and Redd will report into Araiza and help to drive future sales success for Calavo. Araiza assumed his new role effective August 4th, 2021.

For more information about Calavo and its product offerings, please visit calavo.com.

For more information about Renaissance Food Group and its product offerings, please visit rfgfoods.com.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

About Renaissance Food Group

Renaissance Food Group is a fresh food company that creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, high quality lifestyle products for consumers via retail and foodservice channels nationally. Widely recognized as a market leader for product quality and innovation, Renaissance Food Group’s fresh food products are regionally produced and made-to-order. Renaissance Food Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc.