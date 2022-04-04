Calavo Introduces Brand Refresh to Support One Company Vision and Future Growth

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Calavo, a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, proudly debuts a brand refresh of the company logo, tagline and brand personality to fully support Calavo’s One Company vision. The new look and feel of the brand refresh are thoughtfully designed to signal an evolution of this legacy brand as Calavo looks to the future an innovator in the industry.

In 2021, Calavo embarked on a journey to analyze its brand personality and perception in the marketplace. The company conducted extensive surveys of media publications, consumers and internal stakeholders to help inform the development of Calavo’s new branding vision, including an evolved logo design; updated tagline; and complete overhaul of the company’s consumer and industry-facing, and investor relations websites. The new branding elements are designed to evoke feelings of freshness and happiness while paying tribute to Calavo’s fruitful past.

The new Calavo logo is accompanied by the new tagline: THE FAMILY OF freshä, an evolution from the company’s former tagline emphasizing Calavo is not just “a” family of fresh, but “THE” family of fresh. The logo and tagline design are registered to Calavo.

Introduced is also Calavo’s new primary color palette, consisting of fresh and vibrant greens, with yellow, blue, pink and orange as secondary colors, all carefully curated to acknowledge the company’s heritage in agriculture while including a modern and playful twist. “Produce marketers will notice lighter and brighter colors throughout our branding elements,” states Nelia Alamo, VP Communications, who led the rebranding process for Calavo. “We are thrilled to differentiate ourselves with our new branding and color palette, which will play well into new product labeling, social media campaigns and on the trade show floor.”

Calavo’s business structure will also benefit from the company’s new branding and Calavo’s “One company initiative”, as Renaissance Food Group and its brand, Garden Highway, will be marketed proudly under the Calavo name.

“Following the acquisition of Renaissance Food Group in 2011, Calavo saw an opportunity to synergize our business, as we were already operating as a single company,” says Brian Kocher, President and CEO. “We have united our leadership and operations teams, so it makes sense that we also speak to the industry as one brand voice. Calavo is positioned, under our new branding, to continue building on our legacy as pioneer and innovator in the avocado and fresh food industry.”

“We are thrilled to share our new, single brand with the industry,” states Ron Araiza, Executive Vice President of Sales, Calavo Prepared. “Calavo continues to keep our brand promise of great quality, food safety and service to our valued partners and consumers, while the trusted Calavo name helps to build relationships and drive sales.”

“I am fortunate to have witnessed the evolution of Calavo during my tenure with the company,” says Rob Wedin, Executive Vice President of Sales, Calavo Grown. “Our brand refresh serves as another example of how we uphold our values of innovation and drive to best serve our customers and the industry.”

For more information about Calavo and its product offerings, please visit calavo.com

# # #

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company now serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, Calif., with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.