SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, released the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report: The Calavo Way, highlighting the Company’s commitment and progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“Over the last few years, teams across Calavo have worked to launch, improve and align sustainability activities to meet evolving customer, investor and internal expectations,” says Brian Kocher, CEO of Calavo. “The Calavo Way emphasizes that sustainability is embedded into all our decision-making processes, whether they occur within our own facilities or extend to our partners. It is gratifying to see the progress we have made, and to know that more is yet to come.”

Calavo is proud of its ESG track record and accomplishments. Recent achievements highlighted in this fourth annual sustainability report include:

Hired a new corporate officer with a formal responsibility for ESG

Enhanced ESG data management systems

Replaced propane forklift fleet with electric models

Installed LED lighting upgrades at all value-added distributor facilities

Participated in local energy demand response programs

Recycled 49,380 tons of materials formerly sent to landfill

Increased starting wages in our Mexican Operations to be at least 49 percent higher than minimum wage

Integrated sustainability and financial reporting meeting new stakeholder requirements

Initiated a strategic review of ESG programs to develop vision for next ten years

The 2021 report is prepared according to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) best practices for corporate sustainability reporting. It builds on a previously established sustainability framework and introduces Calavo’s five core values – Quality, Innovation, Respect, Drive and Stewardship.

Calavo’s full sustainability report can be found on the company website at www.calavo.com/sustainability

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.