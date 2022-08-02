Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Beef’s Sustainability: Beef’s Role in a Resilient Food System

The Beef Checkoff Meat & Poultry February 15, 2021

The path to sustainability is never complete. Rather, it is a continuous journey being carried out by the farmers and ranchers responsible for raising and supplying beef to the U.S. and across the world. To the beef community, sustainability comprises much more than environmental considerations. Today, a sustainable food supply balances efficient production with environmental, social and economic impacts.