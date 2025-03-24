California Agricultural Leadership Foundation Names Davidson Pattiz to Board

MONTEREY – Davidson Pattiz, CEO of Zenith Insurance Company, has joined the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) board of directors.

Pattiz has worked for Zenith Insurance Company, a leader in property and casualty insurance for the California agriculture industry, since 2005. He began his current role in January 2025 after spending 19 years in various roles within the company, including president and chief operating officer. As CEO, he is responsible for overseeing a nationwide operation comprised of more than 1,400 professionals. Pattiz earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology from Brown University and a J.D. from Georgetown University.

“I am extremely honored to welcome Davidson to our dedicated board of directors,” said CALF Board Chair Mike Young (35). “An enthusiastic champion of Ag Leadership for many years, he has a strong appreciation for its impact on California agriculture. Davidson’s depth of business experiences as well as strategic perspectives, leadership skills and positive attitude will be instrumental as we continue advancing our mission and vision.”

Said Pattiz, “I am honored to serve as a board member for the California Ag Leadership Foundation. Over many years, I have witnessed the impact of the exceptionally high-quality leadership program CALF provides. Building new leaders and sustaining California’s vital, multigenerational agriculture industry are worthy efforts that I look forward to helping advance with my new colleagues.”

Pattiz joins 11 CALF board members, including Mike Young (35), Wegis & Young, chair; Cameron Boswell (42), J.G. Boswell, vice chair; Correen Davis (45), The Gorrill Ranch, secretary/treasurer; Yissel Barajas (40), Reiter Affiliated Companies; Nikki Cossio, Measure to Improve LLC; Rob Goff (45), Wonderful Orchards; Fidela Irigoyen (21), Wells Fargo; Dr. Joel Kimmelshue (37), Land IQ; Sal Parra Jr. (46), Burford Ranch; Paul Parreira (44), Parreira Almond Processing Co.; and Dr. Rolston St. Hilaire, Fresno State. (The number in parentheses after names indicates Ag Leadership Program class.)

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA AGRICULTURAL LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (CALF)

CALF is dedicated to growing leadership in agriculturalists who have the capacity and potential to advance, benefit and promote California agriculture. Since 1970, more than 1,400 California Agricultural Leadership Program fellows have become lifelong leaders who individually and collectively act as a catalyst for a vibrant agricultural community and make a significant difference in the agricultural industry, their businesses, communities and families.