California Almonds Teams Up with Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder”

In tandem with the excitement surrounding one of the biggest movie franchises in the world, California Almonds has launched a new marketing campaign to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, only in theaters July 8.

Many can relate to the feeling of wanting to make healthy lifestyle choices, and whether you’re a Super Hero or mere mortal, almonds – as weapons in wellness – can contribute to the goal of a balanced, healthy routine. As a good source of essential vitamins and nutrients, including antioxidant vitamin E, magnesium, 6g of plant-based protein, and 4g of fiber per 1 oz serving, 13 grams of unsaturated fat and 1 gram of saturated fat, almonds can be your super-powered friend in wellness. You can catch the commercial on Hulu, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Comedy Central and more!

About Marvel Studios’ Thor Love and Thunder:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” the God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher. Experience Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” only in theaters July 8.

