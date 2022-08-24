California Avocado Commission Appoints Interim President

IRVINE, Calif. – The California avocado season is drawing quickly to a close. With nearly 263 million pounds shipped through August 14, the crop is estimated to be about 97% harvested. The California Avocado Commission delineates crop years based on its fiscal year timing of November through October. The 2021-2022 crop year was highlighted by strong market conditions, an early start to harvesting and more of the crop shipping in the spring than is typical.

Marketing support for California avocados is now shifting into off-season mode. During the season, marketing was targeted to areas where the fruit was in distribution. In addition to consumer media and public relations, tightly targeted digital program support garnered 62 million impressions for retailers who merchandised the fruit.

An active search continues for the role of California Avocado Commission president following the retirement of Tom Bellamore earlier this year. During the Commission’s August board meeting it was announced that Ken Melban has been appointed to the role of interim president of the Commission.

“As we head into planning for the 2023 California avocado season, the California Avocado Commission board of directors is continuing its search for our next president,” said Rob Grether, chair of the Commission Board of Directors. “We are very pleased that CAC’s Ken Melban accepted our invitation to serve as interim president of the organization.”

Ken Melban joined the California Avocado Commission in 2011. A produce veteran with extensive experience, Mr. Melban serves as Commission vice president, industry affairs. He has focused on California avocado grower needs including communications, government affairs and advocacy, food safety and export development. He also has oversight of production research for the organization. Prior to joining the Commission Mr. Melban worked in the areas of crisis management, marketing and public relations.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, join us at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, follow the California Avocado Commission page on LinkedIn or shop for California avocado merchandise at Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com.