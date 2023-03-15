California Avocado Commission Hires New VP Marketing

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission has hired food industry veteran Terry Splane to be the organization’s new vice president of marketing, effective March 13, 2023. Mr. Splane fills the role vacated by Jan DeLyser following her retirement last month. Terry has more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the foodservice and retail channels, most recently as Head of Partner Success & Strategy for Impossible Foods.

“We are very happy to have Terry Splane join the team and lead the Commission’s marketing strategy and activities,” said California Avocado Commission President, Jeff Oberman. “Terry’s deep experience in the fresh food industry and comprehension of multiple distribution channels including retail, club and foodservice, as well as his leadership in strategy, branding, advertising and public relations, align very well with our marketing program.”

Before working at Impossible Foods, Mr. Splane was Vice President of Marketing for Ventura Foods, LLC, for more than a decade. There he was responsible for the creation of the strategic marketing process, partner engagement, communications, product training, brand and product management and more. Prior to Ventura Foods, he served as Director of Marketing for McCormick & Co for six years.

“In addition to Terry’s demonstrated marketing proficiency, his industry leadership and mentorship are reasons that we’re confident he will be a great fit with the California Avocado Commission,” said Oberman. “He will be leading a dedicated team of marketers and building upon our legacy of marketing innovation in the exciting avocado category.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.