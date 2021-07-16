California Avocado Commission Offers Summer Marketing Support

IRVINE, Calif. – Peak availability of California avocados continues in July, and the California Avocado Commission’s summer advertising and trade program is running at full steam. Support includes “The best avocados have California in them” advertising campaign, which increases brand linkage and awareness that the fruit is in season. Consumer public relations activities and customized trade promotions work hand-in-hand with the advertising messaging.

“July is part of peak California avocado season, with advertising and promotional support in full swing,” said Jan DeLyser, vice president marketing of the Commission. “Ad campaign research results have been outstanding and we are very pleased with retailer and foodservice programs this season so far.”

As part of its support program, the Commission crafted geo-targeted media pieces across a variety of channels including audio, outdoor, digital video and display, search, custom content and social media posts. These will run in its targeted retail markets of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. The chosen channels are useful in growing awareness of California avocado availability and communicating the California difference.

To dial up the local connection between California avocados and the California lifestyle during the peak of the season, the Commission is using outdoor advertising in California in June and July. Outdoor media placements take place in four major California markets: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco. The high-traffic ads include freeway billboards, a custom lighted sign, wallscapes and a unique painted mural at the Venice beach boardwalk, all providing extra support in the areas closest to where California avocados are grown.

“Harvesting in the southern growing regions has been winding down while additional volume is coming from the north; the fruit is sizing well,” said DeLyser. “Our retail team is supporting the summer harvest with customized promotions including in-store displays, sales contests and social media encouraging consumers to visit participating store locations.”

Other summer support activities include the announcement of the California avocado recipe contest winners. CAC and Modern Luxury are conducting media outreach publicizing the winning recipes, including grand prize winner, California Avocado & Shrimp Pizza, and finalists Pan Fried Street Corn & California Avocado, a California Avocado Wellington dish and Southwest Chicken &

California Avocado Tartines. All recipes were evaluated based on several key elements, including overall taste, presentation and creativity.

In late June CAC hosted a Drive-In Movie Event featuring a screening of ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ a classic family film. The Commission shared California avocado recipes for movie night at the event as well as via a cadre of brand advocates who shared recipes and tips on their own popular social channels.

