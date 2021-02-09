California Avocado Commission Referendum Announced

IRVINE, Calif. – Every five years the California Department of Food and Agriculture holds a state-mandated referendum vote to provide California avocado growers the opportunity to determine whether the California Avocado Commission will be reapproved to continue for the next five years.

“The referendum process is a vital component of the law that established the California Avocado Commission,” said Rob Grether, chairman of the CAC board of directors. “It provides growers the opportunity to cast their vote on continuing the operations of the organization.”

Ballots will be mailed to eligible California avocado commercial producers on February 16, 2021 and must be postmarked and sent to CDFA for tallying by March 17, 2021. Eligible commercial producers who do not receive a ballot should contact the CDFA Marketing Branch staff at 916-900-5018. Results are expected to be tallied by CDFA and announced no later than March 31, 2021.

“The California Avocado Commission exists to support California avocado growers and is governed by a board of directors comprised of their peers to ensure good stewardship of grower funds,” said CAC President Tom Bellamore.

The Commission focuses on fostering grower viability by building demand for California avocados at a price premium and increasing the fruit’s perceived value, preference and loyalty. About 70% of CAC’s current budget goes toward marketing, which includes developing strategic, targeted programs with retailers and foodservice operators. Other key activities include advocating for California avocado growers on issues such as water, trade and export, supporting production research and grower education.

There have been eight reaffirming referenda since the establishment of the California Avocado Commission in 1978.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by nearly 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, join us at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, follow the California Avocado Commission page on LinkedIn or shop for California avocado merchandise at Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com.