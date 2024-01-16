California Avocado Commission Selects Curious Plot as New Agency of Record

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission announced the selection of Curious Plot as its new agency of record. In the spring and summer of 2023, the Commission began a search to find a new consumer marketing agency that could conduct both consumer advertising and consumer public relations activities, thus streamlining agency management and gaining consistency in voice. Curious Plot has a unique business model focusing on clients in the food and agriculture space. They have significant experience working with commodity boards and commissions, including current clients like Mushroom Council, National Watermelon Promotion Board, Potatoes USA, and more.

“The Commission is very excited to be working with the Curious Plot group,” said Commission Vice President of Marketing, Terry Splane. “Our teams fit together naturally and the transition has been seamless.”

CAC’s Marketing staff and a team of Board members participated in the agency search, with the objective of developing a new strategic approach to consumer communications and intent to streamline the number of agencies working on the California avocado business. The Commission’s plan is to launch a new marketing campaign supporting the 2024 California avocado season.

Splane noted that during the search process, Curious Plot exhibited a blend of a strong strategic approach, excellent advertising creative, unique public relations activations and a partnership approach that melds very well with the California Avocado Commission’s needs.

Laurie Fleck, Curious Plot CEO said, “We at Curious Plot are beyond thrilled to be selected as the California Avocado Commission’s agency of record. California Avocados is a premium brand we’ve long admired, and we grew more impressed with the Commission and its talented team during every phase of the agency review process. We are eager to work alongside this passionate and dedicated team in partnership with the greater California avocado industry to drive marketplace preference for California avocados.”

Curious Plot will spearhead California avocado consumer communications including advertising and social media. They also will support consumer public relations as well as customized retail marketing. The agency has broad capabilities in other marketing areas, including experience with retail and foodservice marketing, research and more.

“Creativity already is bubbling up from our combined team,” said Splane. “Beginning next season CAC will have a new marketing campaign helping to maintain consumer preference for California avocados among targeted consumers and encouraging the most valuable avocado shoppers to go to retailers and get some while they are in season.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.