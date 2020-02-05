California Avocado Season On Approach

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission (CAC) announced a significantly larger crop forecast for their fiscal year (November 2019 through October 2020) compared to the prior year: 369 million pounds. This volume likely will mean a longer California avocado season and expanded distribution compared to 2019.

“The current estimate for the 2020 California avocado crop, 369 million pounds, is 70 percent higher than last season,” said Tom Bellamore, California Avocado Commission president. “There was plenty of much-welcomed rain last year, which had a positive impact on tree health and this year’s bountiful fruit set.”

Some smaller California retailers already have transitioned to California avocados, with early harvesting in January to support the Big Game. California avocado season is expected to build into March, with peak volume availability from April through the American summer holidays. Some of the harvest is expected to continue beyond September.

“Distribution will be targeted mainly to California and the West, and with greater volume there may be opportunity this year for customers outside this region who prefer to merchandise California avocados in season,” said Jan DeLyser, CAC vice president marketing. “We’re working with avocado handlers, participating retailers and foodservice operators to set up timely crop transitions and customized promotions in advance of new advertising that will start in spring.”

In support of this year’s larger crop, the Commission is evolving its Made of California advertising campaign with new creative. Innovative uses of media, interactive communication with fans and brand advocates as well as exciting events round out CAC’s marketing plans.

About the California Avocado Commission

