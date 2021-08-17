California Avocados Take A Road Trip

IRVINE, Calif. – Consumers across the country and in particular in the West are fulfilling their pent-up desire to travel and still stay relatively close to home by taking road trips. Recognizing this trend, the California Avocado Commission produced three road trip videos that meld iconic California locations with in-season California avocados.

Recorded in Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, Mendocino Headlands State Park and the Trona Pinnacles in the California Desert Conservation Area, the videos feature a road-trip adventurer enjoying the beauty of nature, preparing and enjoying dishes that star California avocados.

The three recipes, White Chicken Chili with California Avocados, California Avocado Fajita Bowl and Sweet and Spicy California Fish Burger, all can be prepared at home or on outdoor grills and are now featured on YouTube and CaliforniaAvocado.com. CAC’s road trip recipe video pre-rolls also are running on Channel Factory, Food Network, POPSUGAR and Spotify, delivering more than 3 million impressions. The videos complement the Commission’s “the best avocados have California in them” advertising campaign.

“Recent consumer research confirmed that our advertising campaign is achieving its objectives,” said Jan DeLyser, vice president marketing of the Commission. “Research participants who said they were somewhat or very willing to pay a premium for California avocados jumped 18 points to an impressive 87% after they saw California avocado videos from the campaign.”

The Commission’s marketing programs extend through the summer to support the remaining California avocado harvest. Growers in the Golden State continue to cultivate the Hass avocado variety along with varieties such as the GEM and the Reed. The Lamb Hass variety, which shares the same PLU code as the Hass, is generally available in August and later in the season.

“California avocado retail marketing support continues with programs ranging from in-store activations to social support and magazine inserts,” said DeLyser “The Commission’s foodservice program continues with menu ideation, culinary education and chain promotion, including limited-time offers that feature California avocados.”