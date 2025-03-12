California Berry Cultivars Expands Premium Variety Portfolio with Castaic and Alhambra

Two new varieties join CBC’s successful lineup, delivering unprecedented yields and exceptional flavor

OXNARD, CA — California Berry Cultivars, LLC (CBC) announced the commercial release of two innovative strawberry varieties: Castaic and Alhambra. These breakthrough additions join CBC’s established varieties Adelanto, Belvedere, and Alturas to create the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio addressing critical production challenges.

Castaic emerges as a yield powerhouse for short-day strawberry production. Routinely achieving yields exceeding 8,000 trays per acre, Castaic redefines productivity standards for modern strawberry cultivation in Southern California.

“Castaic shows that we still have significant room to push yield boundaries in strawberry breeding,” said Kyle VandenLangenberg, Director of Research & Development at CBC. “Its performance in commercial trials has consistently outpaced industry benchmarks while maintaining substantial berry size throughout the entire harvest season.”

Complementing the Castaic release, Alhambra addresses a decade-long challenge in the day-neutral summer strawberry market. Following CBC’s tradition of flavor-focused breeding, Alhambra delivers robust commercial yields while providing the rich, sun-kissed sweetness consumers demand – finally offering growers a viable alternative with the quality buyers require.

“With Alhambra joining our established varieties, CBC now offers solutions across the full spectrum of production windows and agronomic challenges,” noted VandenLangenberg. “Our commitment to solving grower problems continues to drive our breeding program forward.”

Adelanto, CBC’s pioneering first release, transformed early-season production with yields of 1,500-2,000 trays per acre by March 1 in Southern California, creating immediate cash flow advantages for growers transitioning from deficit to profitability. True to its Spanish name meaning “forward,” Adelanto pushed the industry forward with excellent shipping quality and strong Macrophomina resistance.

Belvedere set new standards for flavor in short-day production with consistently high brix levels and distinctive aroma that maintain superior taste profiles beyond peak season. Its dual-yield advantage delivers notable early production with outstanding total yield potential, while its elite resistance to Macrophomina significantly reduces crop loss.

Alturas emerged as the practical solution to the devastating spread of Fusarium in California’s day-neutral production. Its reliable resistance protects investments while delivering among the highest total yields available in its category, coupled with attractive large, light-red berries with memorable juiciness and efficient open plant architecture.

“All five CBC varieties share our dedication to disease resistance, yield improvement, and excellent eating quality,” VandenLangenberg explained. “With each new release, we’re solving critical challenges while raising expectations for what growers can achieve with modern strawberry varieties.”

CBC will host a field day during the first week of May in Watsonville, where the company will unveil a new day-neutral variety to complement Alturas, as well as a highly disease-resistant cultivar specifically developed for organic day-neutral production. This expansion further demonstrates CBC’s commitment to addressing specialized production needs across the industry.

For additional information on variety characteristics, availability, and licensing opportunities, please contact California Berry Cultivars at info@cbcberry.com.

