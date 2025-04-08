California Berry Cultivars Wins Summary Judgment in Lawsuit Filed by Driscoll’s, Inc. 

French Camp, CA — California Berry Cultivars, LLC (CBC), a leading independent plant breeding company focused on premium strawberry genetics, is pleased to announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California has granted its motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by Driscoll’s, Inc., resolving all of Driscoll’s claims against CBC in CBC’s favor.

​Driscoll’s initiated the litigation in 2019, alleging that CBC infringed Driscoll’s patents on four of its strawberry varieties and supposedly interfered with Driscoll’s contracts with nurseries and breeders in connection with CBC’s breeding program. From the outset, the District Court’s rulings favored CBC, resulting in the dismissal of Driscoll’s interference claims.

Now, with only Driscoll’s patent claims surviving, the District Court has granted CBC’s motion for summary judgment, eliminating all of Driscoll’s claims against CBC. It has long been CBC’s position that berry behemoth Driscoll’s brought this action to stifle competition by burying CBC in litigation. CBC’s hard-fought and all-encompassing victory on Driscoll’s claims underscores CBC’s commitment to advancing strawberry breeding and only serves to further substantiate CBC’s longstanding position that it has acted lawfully and ethically in those breeding efforts.

“This ruling is a strong affirmation of the integrity of our breeding program and our commitment to independent innovation in the strawberry industry,” said AG Kawamura, President of CBC and former California Secretary of Agriculture. “We are proud to continue offering high-performing, flavorful strawberry varieties to growers and consumers alike.”

This victory comes as CBC’s varieties continue gaining rapid adoption. Recent standouts include Castaic, a short-day variety delivering over 8,000 trays per acre in trials, and Alhambra, a breakthrough summer-plant variety combining commercial yield with exceptional flavor. These join CBC’s proven lineup: Adelanto, an early short-day variety with exceptional yields by March 1; Belvedere, prized for its high brix, aromatic flavor, and strong disease resistance; and Alturas, a fusarium-resistant, high-yielding day-neutral variety with delicious flavor.

For additional information on variety characteristics, availability, and licensing opportunities, please contact California Berry Cultivars at info@cbcberry.com.

About California Berry Cultivars, LLC

Established in 2014, California Berry Cultivars, LLC combines traditional breeding expertise with modern science to develop strawberry varieties that address the industry’s most pressing challenges. CBC’s varieties deliver exceptional disease resistance, improved yields, and superior flavor profiles across short-day, day-neutral, and summer-plant production systems.