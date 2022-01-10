California Citrus Industry Steps Up to Fund CPS Produce Safety Research

WOODLAND, Calif. — The California citrus industry is answering the call to strengthen fresh produce food-safety research.
Citrus producers from across the Golden State are making a collective $500,000 contribution to Center for Produce Safety’s research capital campaign to fund produce-specific food safety research. Their funds will support CPS’s work to identify industry’s top produce safety questions, call on researchers to answer them, then transfer learnings to industry, government, public health and other stakeholders.
When asked what motivated Sunkist to support Center for Produce Safety, President and CEO Jim Phillips pointed to his company’s history of leadership.
“As the longest-standing agricultural cooperative in the nation, it’s important to us that we are always delivering a safe product to consumers,” Phillips said. “Sunkist is doing our part to represent California citrus at the highest level, by supporting critical food safety research.”
Wonderful Citrus President Zak Laffite noted the citrus industry’s commitment to consumer health and well-being motivated the industry’s repeat contribution to CPS.
“Our company promise is simple: To provide the safest, freshest-quality citrus, today and tomorrow. Ensuring that we lead on food safety practices is one way we make food safety paramount,” said Laffite. “Similarly, as an industry, investing in Center for Produce Safety is an industry-wide food safety best practice.”
Since its founding in 2007, Center for Produce Safety has invested $22 million to date in 187 produce-centric food safety research projects at 44 research institutions in the United States and four other countries. Most projects are completed in 1-2 years; learnings are posted on CPS’s website for all to access. CPS’s current research priorities include evaluating agricultural water treatments, mitigating and preventing listeria, cleaning and sanitizing facilities, organic produce safety and more.
CPS spreads its research learnings through a range of tools, including an online research database, emails and webinars, columns in trade media outlets, social media and an annual Research Symposium – held virtually via webinars in 2020 and 2021.
Sun Pacific Shippers President Al Bates stressed the importance of supporting the science of food safety, and approaching it from a practical, industry-centric standpoint. For example, he noted that CPS’s work has positively informed fresh produce buyers’ food safety audits.
“Food safety is a fundamental part of our business, Sun Pacific has incorporated it into all farming, harvesting and packing operations,” Bates said. “Center for Produce Safety has been instrumental in researching and communicating various issues to the food safety auditing community, that has allowed produce operations like ours to continue to operate efficiently and effectively while also complying with current food safety guidelines.”
Center for Produce Safety launched its latest research fundraising campaign publicly in January 2021, after a quiet phase in 2020.
Bates called on leaders across the fresh produce supply chain to also contribute to CPS’s research capital campaign.
“I encourage all suppliers, industry groups and retailers to support CPS so the produce community can strive to deliver the safest food supply in the world to our consumers,” Bates said.
Contributions to date
As of Dec. 31, 2021, the following companies have generously contributed to CPS’s new fundraising campaign. A current list of contributors can be viewed at www.centerforproducesafety.org/2020-campaign.php.
Diamond Level Supporters, $1,000,000+
Taylor Farms
Western Growers
Platinum Level Supporters, $500,000 – $999,999
Dole Fresh Vegetables/Dole Food Company
California Citrus Quality Council/Citrus Research Board
Gold Level Supporters, $250,000 – $499,999
California Fresh Fruit Association
Sysco
Tanimura & Antle
Washington State Tree Fruit Association
Silver Level Supporters, $100,000 – $249,999
Lipman Family Farms
California Cantaloupe Advisory Board/California Melon Research Board
JV Smith Companies
Promotora Agricola El Toro
Western Precooling
Grimmway Farms/Cal-Organic
McEntire Produce, Inc.
Driscoll’s
Food Safety Net Services (FSNS)
The Giumarra Companies
GreenGate Fresh
iFoodDecisionSciences, Inc.
Markon Cooperative, Inc.
Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association
Mission Produce, Inc.
organicgirl
Pacific International Marketing
Robinson Fresh
Steinbeck Country Produce
The Produce News, media partner
Bronze-Plus Level Supporters, $50,000 to $99,999
The Oppenheimer Group
Bayer
Amigo Farms
Bonduelle Fresh Americas
California Avocado Commission
DiMare Fresh
GoodFarms
H-E-B
L&M Companies
Meijer
New York Apple Association
Sunrise Growers Inc., A SunOpta Company
The Wegman Family Charitable Foundation
Food Safety News, media partner
Bronze Level Supporters, up to $49,999:
Church Brothers Farms
Coastline Family Farms, Inc.
Little Bear Produce
Texas International Produce Association
Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc.
Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association
Martori Farms
Vesta Foodservice
Diversified Restaurant Systems, Inc.
Florida Tomato Committee
Pasquinelli Produce Co.
IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group
Tyger Sales and Marketing, LLC
Wish Farms
National Watermelon Association
Azzule / PrimusLabs
Blue Book Services, Inc.
Primus Labs
Pacific Ag Pak, Inc
Many industry organizations have supported CPS since it was founded in 2007. A complete list of contributors to CPS’s 2015 campaign can be viewed at www.centerforproducesafety.org/2015-campaign.php.
About CPS
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Center for Produce Safety (CPS) focuses exclusively on funding science, finding solutions and fueling change in fresh produce food safety. The center is a unique partnership, bringing together leaders from industry, government, and the scientific and academic communities. CPS funds credible, independent research worldwide, then transfers that knowledge and tools to industry and other stakeholders through an annual Research Symposium (virtual in 2021), its website, webinars, trade press guest columns and other outreach. Since it was founded in 2007, Center for Produce Safety has invested more than $30 million to fund produce-specific safety research. For more information, visit www.centerforproducesafety.org.