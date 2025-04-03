California Giant Berry Farms Details Strawberry Outlook; Forecasts Strong California Strawberry Season 

Watsonville, CA –– A bountiful harvest of California strawberries has arrived for California Giant Berry Farms, as the company shares news of strong volumes of its cornerstone product. The berry purveyor’s high yields of excellent quality fruit ensures peak promotable volumes of California strawberries throughout the coming months.

The Santa Maria region is showing strong early season production of conventional and organic strawberries exhibiting ideal size, quality, and flavor. Peak volumes are anticipated to arrive by mid-May. Notably, organic production in Santa Maria will mirror the conventional peak, ensuring a steady supply of premium organic fruit as we move into the middle of May.

The Watsonville and Salinas growing region is also ramping up production, with volumes increasing weekly. Currently, spring rains have caused temporary harvest disruptions, but the company projects peak harvest volumes to be sustained throughout the month of June. Ranches in the region are reporting excellent fruit quality, flavor, and impressive size. The Watsonville/Salinas organic peak will mirror that of Santa Maria, hitting its stride in mid-May.

“We’re thrilled to see such a strong California strawberry harvest,” shared Tim Youmans, Vice President of Sales at California Giant Berry Farms. “The optimal growing conditions experienced this season have resulted in exceptional fruit, and we’re confident that customers will be pleased with the quality and flavor of our California-grown strawberries.”

The California strawberry industry is gearing up for a remarkable peak of season—promising an abundant supply of fruit. This surge in production presents a fantastic opportunity for retailers and consumers alike, with substantial volumes of strawberries for distribution and enjoyment. To fully leverage the upcoming peak, California Giant encourages retailers to implement engaging promotional programs. California Giant is ready to provide tailored retailer support, designed to help craft and optimize strategies for maximum impact and sales.

To maximize sales and consumer engagement, retailers should create eye-catching displays that showcase the vibrant colors and freshness of the strawberries, offering a variety of pack sizes of both conventional and organic to cater to diverse customer needs. Utilizing digital marketing to promote the availability of peak-season strawberries is also essential—with the rapid growth of e-commerce within the fresh produce sector, digital marketing offers the ability to amplify consumer education regarding the health benefits of fresh strawberries, as well as simultaneously driving demand by highlighting the craveability of fresh fruit.

Beyond traditional retail promotions, the spring foodservice landscape, anchored by events like Mother’s Day, Easter, and Earth Day, offers a strategic platform to demonstrate the culinary versatility of berries. By emphasizing their seasonal freshness, visual appeal, and sustainable sourcing, foodservice operators can effectively leverage heightened consumer interest in both celebratory dining and eco-conscious choices.

California Giant continues to deliver on its mission to provide the best berry experience by offering a year-round supply of fresh berries that represent the highest standards for quality and consistency.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

At California Giant Berry Farms, the difference is Giant. As the most resilient berry company in the world, California Giant strives to deliver premium berries while nourishing its communities. California Giant’s year-round supply of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries set the standard for quality and consistency and provides retailers, foodservice, and consumers with the best berry experience. Over four decades, California Giant has evolved into a global family united by a passion for delivering excellence. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values that sustain the California Giant enterprise.