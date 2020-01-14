California Giant Berry Farms Expands Executive Team Welcoming New CFO

WATSONVILLE, Calif. – Last week California Giant Berry Farms kicked off the New Year by adding a new member to its Executive Team welcoming Sean Martin as Chief Financial Officer to the growing company.

Martin will supersede Dan Nicola as he begins his transition into retirement after serving as CFO for more than 30 years with the company. Nicola has been a strong and vital asset to the Executive Team, and a long-term friend to all at California Giant through his expansive and prosperous career.

“I’d like to thank Dan for his many years of service to California Giant, “says California Giant Berry Farms President, Joe Barsi. “Dan’s plan was to retire in 2020 and the addition of Sean was part of the company’s succession

plan for key executive positions, with Dan remaining with the company until October to assist with the transition. We are very excited about the addition of Sean Martin to the Executive Team with a background in large consumer goods companies and berry industry experience making him a great fit for the company.”

While Martin may have big shoes to fill, he comes with an extensive background with an MBA from the University of Louisville, and over 30 years of financial leadership with both public and private companies, including six years in the berry industry.

“I’m excited to be a part of the California Giant Team, back in the Santa Cruz County, and look forward to enjoying more of the wonderful community here,” says Martin.

Martin has demonstrated an ability to improve business processes and intelligence, with expertise in strategic planning, organizational restructuring, reduction of business risk, business evaluation and financial management, with an emphasis on establishing and building strong teams for finance, accounting and information technology.

The berry company welcomes the new addition to the team and continues to build upon its strategic plan set in place by President, Joe Barsi, developing a high-performance management team and maintaining company culture top of mind as they enter 2020.