California Giant Berry Farms Gives Back to the Community with Spreading Smiles

WATSONVILLE, CA – California Giant Berry Farms, a leading producer of fresh, sustainable berries, today announced the distribution of $48,000 to twelve non-profit organizations throughout the greater Pajaro Valley area through its philanthropic initiative, The California Giant Foundation. The funds are a culmination of The California Giant Foundation’s fundraising efforts throughout the year, including the Skirt Steak Barbecue, a celebrated community tradition, and office-wide initiatives, spearheaded by an enthusiastic volunteer committee of California Giant employees.

“From the very beginning, California Giant Berry Farms has been invested in, and an integral part of the community,” said Joe Barsi, president of California Giant Berry Farms. “Giving back to our community is part of who California Giant is – it’s part of our company-wide triple bottom line. We strive to give back to the communities we live and work in.”

The grand total of $48,000 raised has been distributed among local non-profit organizations just in time for the holiday season, including: CASA of Santa Cruz, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, DigitalNEST, Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services, Kinship Center, Monarch Services, Partnership for Children, Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, Pajaro Valley Shelter Services, The Salvation Army of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Toys for Tots and Teen Kitchen Project.

For California Giant, giving back is always in season – and has been a backbone of the company since its inception.

“The California Giant Foundation is a wonderful community partner of CASA of Santa Cruz County and other area non-profits dedicated to supporting the youth of our community,” said Magi Diego, director of development and communications at CASA of Santa Cruz County. “We are so grateful for their support of foster youth and families in our county so that they have the resources they need to heal and build resilience.”

The holiday season may come and go, but the needs of the community will continue. To learn more about the critical work led by the organizations featured visit https://promos.calgiant.com/california-giant-spreading-smiles

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA GIANT FOUNDATION

From the beginning, charitable giving of time and money has been a vital part of California Giant Berry Farms. Today, the company gives countless hours and tens of thousands of dollars to non-profits across the nation on an annual basis. In 2015, The California Giant Foundation was formed to unify the berry grower’s philanthropic initiatives and amplify the size and scope of their giving back. The California Giant Foundation consists of four pillars that inspire all of the charitable gifts, events and partnerships given or organized by the group, which include childhood obesity and school nutrition, hunger and food insecurity, prevention and awareness, and community.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

California Giant Berry Farms started small. Formed out of a passion for top-quality strawberries and the optimal growing conditions of the Pajaro Valley, three lifelong friends teamed-up with a simple mission in mind – provide only the finest strawberries and give back to the community that raised them. Nearly 40 years later, California Giant has grown into a global family of people passionate about delivering the best strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values that continue to sustain us. Because the bigger the smile, the better.