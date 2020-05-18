California Giant Is Blockchain Compliant

(Watsonville, CA) California Giant Berry Farms announces its blockchain compliance with IBM Food Trust. This game changing technology connects all participants of California Giant’s berry supply chain with permissioned visibility of immutable data.

Using Glasschain™ integration software, this all-encompassing event database links California Giant and its customers ERP software; providing transparent visibility to real-time status of the product including harvest location and advanced shipping notifications to distribution centers. “This will allow Cal Giant and our partners to streamline and identify opportunities for improvement around operational efficiencies with a focus on freshness,” said Thomas Taggart, Sr. Director of Operations, California Giant.

Blockchain compliance also provides significant advantages surrounding food safety. “The turnaround time of the traceback information is rapid,” said Taggart. “The Covid-19 pandemic has proven that our current food supply chain is extremely fragile, the adoption of blockchain can stabilize that fragility.”

The permanent information allows all parties involved to be better informed with improved instantaneous data. “Companies that are operationally mature can leverage this information around supply chain visibility and traceback data by having detailed conversations with their customers, presenting themselves as industry and category leaders,” said Peter Townsend, COO, Glassbit, LLC. “What Cal Giant has done is unique and continues to show industry leadership within their segment. It’s exciting to see more produce companies and retailers coming on board,” said Townsend.

With the goal to deliver the best quality strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries when and where customers need them, California Giant has positioned itself ahead of its time by becoming blockchain compliant prior to any established requirements.

“We applaud Cal Giant’s efforts to voluntarily enable visibility back to their berry farms. This mirrors our own work embracing innovative technologies to drive trust and transparency in our food supply chains,” said Tejas Bhatt, Senior Director, Global Food Safety Innovation, Walmart. “From leafy greens to bell peppers, Walmart has been digitizing its food supply chain using blockchain. This enables us to track food from farm to store and helps ensure it is fresh and safe when our customers buy it. By working together with more suppliers to further blockchain’s adoption, we can achieve a safer, smarter, more digital food system for everyone.”

California Giant is committed to building trust with its trade partners and consumers alike. “One of Cal Giant’s long-term strategic pillars is Farming The Future. Blockchain compliance through the IBM Food Trust was one of our innovation initiatives. I am pleased at the collaboration of our partners to be the first in our segment to accomplish this goal,” said Joe Barsi, President, California Giant. “It offers us opportunities to embrace and build upon the trust our brand carries around safety and premium quality of our products. As more companies become compliant, it will be exciting to see the overall improvements that will collectively be made around our food supply chain,” Barsi added.