California Giant Spreads Smiles With Digital Fundraiser

WATSONVILLE, CA – California Giant Berry Farm’s 13-week digital fundraiser, Spreading Smiles, has culminated to $40,000 distributed to 13 non-profit organizations throughout the greater Pajaro Valley area.

Due to restrictions around in-person events, California Giant’s annual fundraiser events and other activities throughout the year that support its communities’ non-profits had to be re-imagined.

“California Giant has always been invested in our neighbors. With an emphasis on giving back and putting smiles on the faces who really need it, we were not going to let this year’s new restrictions prevent our fundraising efforts,” said Joe Barsi, president of California Giant Berry Farms.

The online fundraiser encouraged donors to contribute to the Spreading Smiles GoFundMe page, with the incentive of knowing that California Giant Berry Farms would generously match all donations. A grand total of $40,000 raised has been distributed to each of the following organizations just in time for the holiday season: CASA of Santa Cruz, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, DigitalNEST, Jacob’s Heart, Kinship Center, Monarch Services, Partnership for Children & Youth, Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, Pajaro Valley Shelter Services, The Salvation Army, California Giant Foundation’s Santa’s Workshop, Santa Cruz County Toys for Tots, and Teen Kitchen Project.

For California Giant, giving back is always in season – and has been a backbone of the company. “Cal Giant has provided essential support to Teen Kitchen Project since our inception in 2012. From donations of delicious berries which is a much loved healthy dessert for our clients, to valuable funding that helps us continue to prepare and deliver hundreds of meals each week, the Cal Giant Foundation has been there for Teen Kitchen Project as a partner in building a healthier community,” shared Angela Farley, executive director of the Teen Kitchen Project.

“California Giant has been a generous giant at Chamberlain’s Youth Services for over 21 years and we are so grateful! Due to the pandemic, traditional gift giving will be limiting for many, which is why this Cal Giant fundraiser is so important. All funds we receive will go directly to purchasing gifts for the 18 at-risk foster children residing in our care to ensure a happy Christmas! Thank you,” shared Denise A. Cauthen-Wright, Fund Development and Donor Engagement Manager for Chamberlain’s Youth Services.

The holiday season will come and go, but the needs of the community will continue. To learn more about the important work led by the organizations featured and to make a donation, please visit promos.calgiant.com/california-giant-spreading-smiles and click DONATE NOW.

https://promos.calgiant.com/california-giant-spreading-smiles

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA GIANT FOUNDATION

From the beginning, charitable giving of time and money has been a very important part of California Giant Berry Farms’ business. Today, the company gives countless hours and tens of thousands of dollars to 50+ worthy causes across the nation on an annual basis. In 2015, The California Giant Foundation was formed to unify the berry grower’s philanthropic initiatives and amplify the size and scope of their giving back. The California Giant Foundation consists of four pillars that inspire all of the charitable gifts, events and partnerships given or organized by the group, which include childhood obesity and school nutrition, hunger and food insecurity, prevention and awareness, and community.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

California Giant Berry Farm started small. Cousins Pat Riordan and Bill Moncovich teamed up with best friend Frank Saveria to sell strawberries from a simple trailer in Watsonville, CA. Nearly 40 years later, California Giant has grown into a global family of people passionate about delivering the best strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values that continue to sustain us. Because the bigger the smile, the better.