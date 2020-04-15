California Giant Welcomes New Director of Marketing

Watsonville, CA – California Giant welcomes Kyla Oberman as Director of Marketing.

“We have a lot of history working with Kyla over the years,” said Joe Barsi, California Giant president. “Kyla started working on the California Giant account when she was an Account Executive at McDill Associates in the early 2000s. She understands our company’s mission, values and culture.”

Oberman most recently worked as Marketing Manager for Jacobs Farm Del Cabo, and previously with Tanimura & Antle and Naturipe Farms as Director of Marketing. She brings over 15 years of fresh produce marketing experience throughout the category.

“I have admired California Giant both personally and professionally for as long as I can remember and feel fortunate to be joining the team,” said Oberman. “Their dedication to best quality berries and commitment to the community is something I look forward to be a part of.”

Oberman will be responsible for leading the company’s strategic brand, consumer and trade marketing efforts. “It is an exciting time at California Giant as we build our team for future growth and Kyla is a great addition to our management team,” added Barsi.