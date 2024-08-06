California Grown Encourages Locals to Buy, Eat and Enjoy California Products with New ‘The Sound of Good’ Campaign

SAN DIEGO — California Grown, a prominent advocate for California’s agricultural products and its community, partnered with its marketing agency of record, Red Door Interactive, to launch “The Sound of Good” campaign. By harnessing visual, audio and interactive user-generated content, the organizations are engaging consumers’ senses, paying homage to California’s year-round agricultural legacy, and showcasing the distinctiveness of its food from other regions.

“With so many grocery options and increasingly budget-conscious consumers, we knew we needed to cut through the noise to educate shoppers about the advantages of choosing California-grown crops, meat, seafood, dairy and more products,” said Reid Carr, CEO and executive creative director at Red Door Interactive. “Some experiences are so extraordinary, words alone can’t capture them, which is why we created ‘The Sound of Good’ to better tell this story. After all, the bounty of California is a full sensory experience.”

Get involved in the “The Sound of Good” movement by:

Sharing your own #MySoundOfGood moments on social media – whether it’s the sizzle of a meal on the stove, the crunch of a fresh vegetable, or laughter in the kitchen.

Enjoying seasonally curated Spotify playlists like “California Wine Nights” or “Golden State Summers” while cooking and entertaining.

Subscribing to California Grown for new recipes and guides on how to shop for and savor California-grown goods during peak seasons.

“‘The Sound of Good’ is such a clever and fresh campaign,” said Cherie Watte, executive director at California Grown. “It captures the indescribable excellence of California Grown food, wine and flowers through expressive audible reactions. California Grown products are indeed yum and wow.”

Established in 2001 by innovative farmers, ranchers and agricultural marketers, California Grown harnesses Californians’ pride in local products. Today, California leads in agricultural output and sustainability, supplying over 50% of U.S. produce, 80% of U.S. wine and ranking first in sustainable dairy production.

“‘The Sound of Good’ beautifully conveys the sustainability aspects of California agriculture,” said Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). “California’s farmers and ranchers are really leaning into climate-smart agriculture programs, and it is nice to see a marketing campaign communicate the industry’s commitment to sustainable efforts.”

Join California Grown in learning more about where food comes from and seeking out California-grown products to elevate everyday meals. For more information about California Grown and the “The Sound of Good” campaign, visit californiagrown.org/sound-of-good/. To learn more about working with digital marketing agency Red Door Interactive, please visit reddoor.biz.

About Red Door Interactive

Red Door Interactive is a full-funnel marketing agency delivering end-to-end solutions to help enterprise brands breakthrough creatively and grow market share. By fusing brand with performance marketing, Red Door deploys data-driven, multi-channel strategies that drive meaningful results and build steadfast relationships with brands and their customers. Red Door’s client roster encompasses enterprise brands across a wide range of verticals including lifestyle, higher education, healthcare, real estate and more. Notable clients include Stone Brewing, Titleist, Bosch, Intuit, Sun Bum, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Northern Arizona University, and Shea Homes, among others. Recognized by Ad Age and San Diego Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work and Inc. Magazine for Fastest Growing Companies, Red Door touts a national agency headquartered in San Diego and a global network of nearly 100 employees. To learn more, visit reddoor.biz and follow @reddoorinteractive on social.

About California Grown

California Grown is all about connecting Californians and other consumers in the U.S. with the people who grow and produce their food – it’s really that simple. California leads in sustainable farming practices that benefit the environment, community, economy and uphold the state’s unique way of life. With a transparent crop input system, California growers meticulously track and report field activities. They cultivate over 400 specialty crops, supported by a diverse agricultural community contributing unique perspectives and skills. Family-owned farms constitute 93% of California’s agricultural landscape, emphasizing local support. Recognizing farmworkers’ contributions, California Farmer & Farmworker Month in October highlights industry pay and protections, among the nation’s highest. The Golden State supplies over 50% of U.S. produce and 80% of its wine, while ranking first in sustainable dairy production. Collaborating with tech leaders and university researchers, California growers continuously innovate in production, packing, shipping and preservation methods. California is always a fresh and flavorful choice, and it doesn’t just happen in Silicon Valley. Discover more at californiagrown.org.