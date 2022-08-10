California LGMA Issues 2021/2022 Annual Report

Salinas, CA: The California LGMA has issued its latest Annual Report which summarizes the activities of the organization and its membership from April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022. In the report, the LGMA provides its certified member list and audit and citation data. Additionally, this year’s report provided a summary of changes to the organization’s food safety standards. Tim York describes those changes in greater detail below.

“The last several years have brought a lot of change to the LGMA food safety standards. These changes include updates to address the Food Safety Modernization Act’s Produce Safety Rule, updates to incorporate outbreak investigation findings, and new approaches to water quality as well as soil amendments and crop inputs. To put that into perspective, the LGMA audit has grown from around 300 checkpoints to more than 500.”

All LGMA annual reports, including this most recent one, can be viewed online here: https://lgma.ca.gov/annual-reports

About California LGMA: The California LGMA is a food safety program that brings farmers together to make lettuce and leafy greens safer. LGMA members produce over 70% of the Nation’s lettuce and leafy greens – adding up to over 30 billion servings a year. In an effort to provide consumers with safe leafy greens, the California LGMA verifies food safety practices, enforces through government audits and requires a commitment to continuous improvement. Learn more at www.lgma.ca.gov