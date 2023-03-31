California Produce Companies Come Together to Support Communities Impacted by Severe Flooding

Watsonville, Calif. – Leading agriculture brands Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s, headquartered in California’s Salinas Valley and Pajaro, are calling for support of these local communities that are home to those who work tirelessly to grow fresh, healthy produce for families across the United States. Recent floods and severe weather in these major growing regions have devastated the area, where many of Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s employees, independent growers, farmworkers and neighbors have lived for decades. Both Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s are calling to further ignite the spirit of giving from individuals and broader corporations.

Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s have joined forces to deploy disaster relief funds to local non-profit organizations in the area, which are mobilizing to meet thousands of affected residents’ needs.

Taylor Farms has donated more than $1 million in relief funds across Monterey County Food Bank, Community Foundation for Monterey, the Santa Cruz County Community Foundation and to Driscoll’s Charitable Fund, which is matching all public donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $250,000. To donate, click on this link, which is Driscoll’s Charitable Giving platform: https://lnkd.in/gEhm_KED

In total, Driscoll’s has also raised more than $1 million in relief funds which includes direct donations to Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County, Community Bridges, the Santa Cruz County Community Foundation and the Casa De La Cultura Center. In addition to the matching of public donations, Driscoll’s generous matching funds extend to employees and to Reiter Affiliated Companies who contributed to the final investment.

The CEOs of both Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s express appreciation and gratitude for the first responders, community partners, and the local and Federal government, who are still working tirelessly to keep people safe and provide them with the services they need most.

“Our communities have a tremendous amount of rehabilitation work ahead and we will continue to provide additional help,” said Bruce Taylor, CEO and Chairman, Taylor Farms. “We remain committed to working alongside our industry, community partners, and first responders to ensure the safety and security of our community. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted and we thank everyone who has stepped in to help.”

“Our farming communities in the Pajaro and Salinas valleys provide a vast amount of the produce our nation consumes every day,” said Miles Reiter, CEO of Driscoll’s, Inc. “It will be weeks until we fully understand the scope of damage as the flooding displaced thousands of people from their homes and disrupted many local farming operations. I am saddened by the destruction while remaining proud to be part of this community where so many people moved swiftly to help those most in need.”

Both companies acknowledge the many other industry efforts that are coming together to support our community. Donations are still being accepted and matched on Driscoll’s Charitable Giving Platform, and the public’s generosity is greatly appreciated. To donate, click on this Benevity link, which is Driscoll’s Charitable Giving platform: https://lnkd.in/gEhm_KED



About Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World”, Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe and China in over twenty-two countries. For more information, visit www.Driscoll’s.com.