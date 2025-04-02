California Prune Board Elevates Industry’s Sustainability Impact for Earth Month 

Setting the industry standard for quality positively effects health of the environment and people



ROSEVILLE, CALIF. – This Earth Month, the California Prune Board (CPB) is demonstrating the legacy of the Golden State’s prune-growing families and their unique stories and experiences with an educational marketing campaign. California is the leading producer of premium prunes and CPB represents the hard-working farmers who grow 99% of the nation’s supply and nearly 40% of the world’s supply of prunes. Throughout April, CPB will highlight how sustainable farming practices not only produce premium prunes but also protect California’s rich ecosystem, ensure access to nutritious foods and support the economic viability of the prune farming communities.

“Sustainability isn’t a new idea for California’s prune growers,” says Kiaran Locy, Director of Brand & Industry Communications at CPB. “Growers and handlers have been producing prunes in the state for over 150 years, and through strategic planning as a unified industry we intend to continue well into the next century through continuous improvement.”

Across channels – from informative website assets, engaging social media content and educational newsletters for healthcare professionals – CPB aims to cultivate connections about the agricultural practices and craft behind the hands that produced the world’s best, safest, and most flavorful prunes.

“Navigating the changing environment of supply chains, market dynamics, technology and innovation all while benefiting farming communities and consumers is no small task,” added Locy. “Our recent consumer research shows that consumers love the natural sweetness and rich flavor of California Prunes, and we are celebrating the people who commit their livelihoods to growing this healthy food knowing it starts with the health of the orchards.”

To help shoppers who are looking for delicious, healthy ideas, CPB’s digital platforms regularly feature recipes and snack ideas, and this month special spotlights will feature grower stories about sustainable practices to produce the world’s best prunes. CPB’s Prunes. For life. newsletter for healthcare professionals, including registered dietitians and health influencers, will spotlight how sustainable growing and drying practices concentrate nutrients for optimal health benefits and position them as a delicious, nutrient-rich and eco-conscious whole food.

California Prunes’ Sustainability Story

The California Prune industry’s sustainability efforts focus on people, the planet and prosperity. With 600 prune growing families, many of them multi-generational, the industry plays a key role in the state’s agricultural landscape, investing millions in sustainable practices to preserve environmental resources, support local communities and maintain the industry for future generations.

People: California prune growers prioritize fair wages, worker safety and community wellness, ensuring that the people behind the product thrive. From small family farms to large-scale operations, growers take pride in fostering a safe and healthy work environment while delivering high-quality prunes that meet the highest food safety standards and support nutrition security.

Planet: The California Prune industry employs practices like Integrated Pest Management, renewable energy and micro-irrigation systems, reducing water usage by 35% over the past three decades. These practices protect California’s unique ecosystem and preserve vital resources for future generations.

Prosperity: Generating over $717 million annually for California, the California Prune industry supports both business resilience and growth. Sustainable practices help ensure long-term economic stability, providing well-paying jobs and contributing to the state’s agricultural strength.

With the help of research and tools funded by CPB, growers and processors are learning, adapting, and improving their craft to ensure they are conserving natural resources and sustaining the future of the prune industry for generations to come. Through CPB’s Life Cycle Assessment and ongoing research, the industry continues to improve how prunes are grown, dried and delivered.

For more information about California Prunes and the sustainable practices behind them, visit CaliforniaPrunes.org.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA PRUNE BOARD

The California Prune Board was established in 1952 to represent growers and handlers under the authority of the California Secretary of Food and Agriculture. California is the world’s leading producer of premium prunes with orchards across the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Promoting a lifetime of wellness through the enjoyment of California Prunes, the organization leads the premium prune category with generations of craftsmanship supported by California’s leading food safety and sustainability standards. California Prunes. Prunes. For life.