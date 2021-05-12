California Strawberry Commission Launches Engaging Summer Campaign to Connect Farmers and Consumers

WATSONVILLE, CA – The California Strawberry Commission has launched a campaign to connect the heart of strawberries with the heart of people. Throughout peak strawberry season 2021, consumers will have access to real farmer and farmworker stories through a #StoryBehindtheBerry webisode series shared across Facebook, Instagram and www.californiastrawberries.com.



To inspire people to eat more healthy strawberries, consumers can enter the #CAStrawberryChallenge by recreating a California Strawberries recipe for a chance to win one of 15, $200 gift cards from May through July.



To help consumers stay on top of the latest nutrition trends and the many health benefits of California strawberries, registered dietitian Whitney English shares her expertise on the summer-long series called Whit’s Tips featured on social media and the California Strawberries’ consumer website.

A series of “Strawberry Snackdowns” will feature registered dietitians competing live on Instagram for prizes for creating the most creative healthy strawberry snacks. By simply voting for a winner in the fun competitions, participants are automatically entered to win $50 visa gift cards. The next #StrawberrySnackdown, hosted by influencer Michelle Smith from The Whole Smiths, will take place Thursday, May 13th at 11:00 a.m. PDT.



Additionally, timely nutrition information, summer recipe videos, cooking demos, giveaways, and more will be shared daily across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and www.californiastrawberries.com.

