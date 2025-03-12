California Walnut Commission Secures USDA Funding to Expand Global Market Opportunities

Sacramento, CA – The California Walnut Commission (CWC) is pleased to announce its success in securing significant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support the expansion of market opportunities and the growing demand for California walnuts worldwide. The USDA has awarded the CWC $3.6 million through the 2025 Market Access Program (MAP). In addition, the CWC has received $14 million in Regional Agriculture Promotion Program (RAPP) funds, to be utilized over the next five years.

These combined funds from MAP and RAPP will play a crucial role in the CWC’s efforts to develop and enhance market opportunities for California walnuts in key international markets. The MAP funding will enable the CWC to continue its ongoing strategic marketing initiatives and promotional activities aimed at increasing availability and consumer desire of California walnuts. The substantial RAPP funding will further support long-term market development and trade missions, fostering sustainable growth and expanding the reach of California walnuts to new and emerging markets.

“We are thrilled to receive this substantial support from the USDA,” said Robert Verloop, CEO of the California Walnut Commission. “These funds will significantly enhance our ability to promote California walnuts on a global scale, ensuring that consumers around the world can enjoy the high quality and nutritional benefits of our product. We are committed to leveraging this funding to drive demand, open new markets, and support the economic growth of our industry.”

The CWC’s strategic initiatives will focus on key markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, where there is a growing demand for healthy and nutritious food products. By collaborating with international partners, the CWC aims to strengthen its market position and increase the visibility of California walnuts.

The California Walnut Commission remains dedicated to supporting the state’s walnut growers and handlers by creating new opportunities for growth and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry. With the support of the USDA’s MAP and RAPP funds, the CWC is well-positioned to achieve its goals and continue to promote California walnuts as a premium product in the global marketplace.

