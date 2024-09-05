California Walnuts Spotlights Demand Drivers for National Fruits & Veggies Month

Retailers are encouraged to capitalize on cross-merchandising opportunities with walnuts and fresh produce

FOLSOM, Calif. – In celebration of National Fruits & Veggies Month this September, California Walnuts is highlighting the retail value of merchandising California walnuts alongside fresh produce in supermarket grocery stores to drive incremental sales. National Fruits & Veggies Month, developed by the Foundation For Fresh Produce (FFP), is an annual effort that encourages consumers to find creative ways to Have A Plant® every time they enjoy a meal or snack for happier, healthier lives.

California walnuts are an easy way for consumers to add nutty flavor, crunch as well as a boost of important nutrients to snacks and meals – including omega-3 ALA (2.5 g/oz.), magnesium (45 mg/oz.) and fiber (2 g/oz.). Whether they’re sprinkled on salads, mixed in smoothies, a complement to the charcuterie board or as a fulfilling meat alternative, the opportunities to pair California walnuts with fruits and veggies are endless. According to consumer research, 76% of shoppers are more likely to purchase walnuts when displayed next to fruits and vegetables.1 Retailers are encouraged to highlight walnuts’ versatility and ability to complement other produce items to generate measurable retail sales.

“Plant-forward eating has become increasingly popular, and shoppers are known to add more produce to their carts when they buy California walnuts. After all, walnuts are produce too,” said Robert Verloop, CEO and executive director for the California Walnut Commission (CWC) and Board (CWB). “Pairing walnuts with other produce items such as berries, dates, apples and pears can add a greater ring and increase the market basket. A grocery cart with walnuts has double the value of the average market basket, with an increase of 132%,2 and year-round promotions can help deliver that value back to retailers more consistently.”

According to a 2023 market basket study, shoppers were more likely to purchase fresh produce when buying walnuts. In fact, fresh produce items comprised eight of the top 20 items found in grocery baskets alongside walnuts, including bananas, berries, tomatoes, among others.

Working with retail partners, California Walnuts is bringing visibility and excitement to walnuts in produce gaining shoppers’ attention and encouraging unplanned purchases with off-shelf displays and in-store signage outside of the holiday season to drive impulse purchases. For more information about promotional opportunities at retail, email retail@walnuts.org.

About the California Walnut Board

The California Walnut Board (CWB) represents more than 4,600 California walnut growers and nearly 70 handlers, grown in multi-generational farmers’ family orchards. More than 99% of the walnuts grown in the United States are from California. The CWB, established in 1948, promotes usage of walnuts in the United States through publicity and educational programs. The CWB also provides funding for walnut production, food safety and post-harvest research. For more industry information, health research and recipe ideas, visit www.walnuts.org.

Resources: