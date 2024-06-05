Camposol Holding PLC Announces Management Updates: Samuel Dyer Coriat Assumes Role of Executive Chairman of the Board; Ricardo Naranjo Appointed Interim CEO

LIMA, Peru — Camposol Holding PLC (Camposol or the Company), a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food globally, announced management updates.

We would like to inform you that Mr. José Antonio Gómez has submitted his resignation as CEO of Camposol, effective Monday, June 3, 2024. We thank him for his dedication and leadership during his 13 years with the company and wish him the best in his future professional endeavors.

While we search for a permanent successor, Samuel Dyer Coriat, the current Chairman of Camposol’s Board of Directors, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

We are also pleased to announce that Ricardo Naranjo, the current CFO, will take on the role of interim CEO. We have every confidence in his ability to lead the company through this transition and uphold our commitment to efficiency and excellence. Additionally, the DC Group Strategic Corporate Center team (DC Capital) will provide close and full support to the interim CEO to ensure a successful transition.

Ricardo Naranjo is a Civil Industrial Engineer with a Master’s degree in Business Engineering and Finance from Adolfo Ibáñez University. He also holds an MBA from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Ricardo has extensive experience in industries such as agriculture, logistics and port services, maritime agency, wine, aquaculture, and manufacturing.

We remain committed to our objectives and guarantee that our activities and service to our clients will continue with the same efficiency and quality that have always characterized us. As we advance into the future of Camposol, this dedication remains unwavering.

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance destination country legislation and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.