CarbAmericas Announces New Hires

CarbAmericas, Inc. is proud announced that Keith Finnerty has joined the CarbAmericas Sales Team. Keith will oversee the Boston office and focus on building sales in the northeast with the company’s core items.

Keith joins the CarbAmericas Sales team with over 25 years of industry experience. He is well versed in both in sales and procurement. Throughout his time in the produce industry Keith has successfully built & maintained relationships in the retail, wholesale and foodservices sectors.

“I’m excited! CarbAmericas is well respected and a leader in the industry,” Finnerty said. “As a former buyer/customer of CarbAmericas, I know firsthand that quality & integrity are of the upmost importance. I’m confident our shared values will be a recipe for success! Let’s do this!”

CarbAmericas, Inc has also announced the hiring of Greg Samels as Category Manager as of July 19. Based in St. John, Indiana, Greg will be responsible for Category Management and Business Development of the berry program, reporting to President Jeff Friedman.

Greg will also be responsible for further strengthening the company’s relationships with major retail partners.

Samels has 17+ years of experience in the Produce Industry. Since 2008 with Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A., Greg was responsible for contracts to major retail chains and wholesalers in the Midwest. Prior to Del Monte Fresh Produce, Greg was part of the original team which launched the W. Newel Company, based in Champaign, IL.

Greg also built success early in his career in the foodservice sector with Sysco (Ocoee, Florida and Indianapolis, Indiana) as well as Gordon Food Service (Fort Wayne, Indiana).

Greg is always driven by focus on customer needs and solid relationships. “I’m thrilled to be joining the fantastic team here at CarbAmericas,,” said Samels. “I am looking forward to using my experiences to build on the excellence the company has created and to develop new relationships as well.”