Carolina Uquillas Herrera Joins Fall Creek as Commercial Manager for Chile

Lowell, Ore., U.S. – Carolina Uquillas Herrera has joined Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., as commercial manager for Chile, responsible for establishing and developing strong relationships with the company’s blueberry nursery and genetics customers in the country, overseeing the implementation and administration of new genetics licensing programs, and managing the customer service, sales and grower support team. Based in the company’s Santiago, Chile office, she will work closely with Francisco Ahumada, who provides sales and technical support services to licensed producers. She reports to Ricardo Polis, regional director for South America.

Uquillas has extensive experience in the commercialization of patented fruit varieties and international business development. She has managed international plant breeding programs, leading the introduction, development, and commercialization of new varieties of table grapes and stone fruits in Chile and other Latin American countries. Previously, she led the table grape breeding program of the Agricultural Research Institute (INIA).

“Carolina’s experience and education inform her approach to commercial challenges with scientific rigor and discipline,” says Polis. “Fall Creek sees tremendous potential in the blueberry industry of Chile, and with the addition of Carolina to our team, we are increasing our commitment to exceptional service and access to new varieties for the country’s blueberry producers.”

In addition to its catalog of open varieties, Fall Creek offers new blueberry genetics through the Fall Creek Collection platform, which provides producers a line of premium varieties with high productivity and good quality fruit for all chill levels. Fall Creek Collection licensees can look forward to access to current and new varieties, along with applied research and technical horticultural support, access to trial sites, and information on commercial evaluation results from regions that have already entered production.

“I’m excited to join Fall Creek and expand our direct support for blueberry growers in Chile,” says Uquillas. “I see parallels with where the blueberry market is today and where table grapes were a few years back. Growers in Chile need new varieties to help move the industry toward year-round, higher quality production that will meet consumer demand and expectations for flavor and crunch. Fall Creek not only offers varieties for multiple chill levels, but also the technical expertise of its international network. I’m looking forward to sharing and learning with my counterparts in Fall Creek locations worldwide to benefit growers here in Chile.”

Uquillas received a Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy from Catholic University of Valparaiso and earned a Ph.D. in plant molecular biology at Catholic University of Chile. She also earned a certificate in plant breeding from University of California, Davis.



Founded 40 years ago by the Brazelton family in Lowell, Ore., U.S., Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., is an international blueberry breeding and nursery company with nursery operations and research and development centers in the U.S., Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Spain and The Netherlands. Fall Creek breeds and delivers blueberry varieties, nursery stock and grower support to commercial fruit growers throughout the world. For more information about Fall Creek, visit www.fallcreeknursery.com.