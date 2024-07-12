CarrieAnn Arias Appointed as President and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest

MILWAUKIE, OREGON – Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) has named CarrieAnn Arias as the organization’s new President and CEO.

Previously, CarrieAnn served as Founder/CEO of TableSpark, Vice President of Marketing at Naturipe Farms and Vice President of Marketing at Dole Food Company, leading teams, driving market growth, and cultivating strong relationships within the industry.

“I am thrilled to join the Pear Bureau and lead this incredible team,” said CarrieAnn. “Together, we will continue to build on the Bureau’s strong foundation and drive our mission of promoting pears in the US and around the world,” she added. “I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence as we work to achieve our strategic goals.”

CarrieAnn takes over the duties as President and CEO following the departure of Kevin Moffitt, who held the role since 2001. With her arrival, Jordan Matson, PBNW Chairman, stated, “I am very pleased to have CarrieAnn on board with her decades of produce marketing experience. I believe she is going to do a great job of furthering the mission to increase fresh pear consumption among consumers worldwide and continue to increase grower returns.”

CarrieAnn concluded, “I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their faith in me in taking on this important responsibility, and I look forward to leading the dedicated PBNW team as we begin this new chapter together.”

ABOUT FRESH PEAR COMMITTEE OF FEDERAL MARKETING ORDER 927

Established in 1939, the marketing order provides the authority to set regulations and provides the authority to set and collect promotion and research assessments. Crop reports and size and grade reports are also compiled and distributed through the authority of the marketing order. All growers of commercially grown pears in the US sates of Oregon and Washington are part of Oregon the marketing order. USDA requires the Marketing Order to hold a referendum every six years, giving the growers a chance to vote to continue the order or not. The last referendum, held in 2023, resulted in overwhelming approval with 99% of the votes being cast in favor of continuation.

ABOUT PEAR BUREAU NORTHWEST

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site, Trade.USAPears.org, or consumer site, USAPears.org.